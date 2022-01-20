Where can you find famous foreigners buried in France?

A new collection of coins remastering the portraits of historic monarchs from the past 500 years are to be released, the Royal Mint has said.The coins, bearing the faces of Kings and Queens stretching from the Tudors to the Windsors, will recreate iconic designs in high definition for the first time, using to the latest technology and minting techniques.Henry VII is the first monarch to be honoured, with another 20 coins to be released over the next five years.Original coins have been digitised with a scanner to replicate the design, before the damage and wear-and-tear is removed, creating a high...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO