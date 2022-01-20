Where can you find famous foreigners buried in France?

A rare gold coin depicting King Henry III which dates to the mid-13th century has sold for a record £648,000, months after being found by a metal detectorist in a field in England.Prompted by his children, Michael Leigh-Mallory, 52, a father-of-two from Cullompton, Devon, had recently resumed his hobby when he made the chance discovery on 26 September last year.Five months later, his find fetched £540,000 at London’s Spink and Son Auctioneers on Sunday, with the total reaching almost £650,000 once auction fees were included.Gregory Edmund, senior numismatist at Spink, believes it is the most expensive single coin ever...
Comments / 0