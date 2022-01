We all need fiber to keep our internal plumbing humming like a fine-tuned engine. But most US adults only get about half the fiber they need each day. You wouldn’t skip out on maintaining your car with the necessary gasoline and oil, right? Then why do it to your body? Here’s the scoop. Fiber is a type of carbohydrate found mainly in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. It helps keep you regular, but it offers many other health benefits as well, especially for people looking to manage diabetes or prediabetes.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 10 DAYS AGO