The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is considering granting an additional casino license proposed for Cedar Rapids. Opening the door to the possibility, in November 2021, 55 percent of the voters in the county approved the idea. Now Cedar Rapid’s mayor and city manager have taken up the cause and are lobbying the commission for a license. To assist it, the regulatory agency commissioned two market studies to determine 1) if there is an adequate customer base to support an additional casino in the state; 2) what impact another casino would have on the existing ones; and 3) the potential impact of future casinos in Nebraska, Illinois (Rockford), and Wisconsin (Beloit).

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO