We’re hoping a lot of NFL DFS players jump at the chance to use Derrick Henry (foot) in Bengals-Titans DraftKings Showdown tournaments because we’re fading the two-time rushing champ. It’s a risky strategy, but when you’re playing in a single-game contest, you have to make some tough lineup decisions. We know anything can happen in the second round of the playoffs as teams go all-out to keep their Super Bowl dreams alive, and finding the right combination of stars and value sleepers given our limited budget is challenging. Nevertheless, we’re doing our best to get our daily fantasy investments started off right in Saturday’s first game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO