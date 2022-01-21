ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Judge rejects effort to stop Jan. 6 panel from using bank records

By TODD RUGER
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington rejected a request Thursday to stop a House committee from using bank records it obtained through a subpoena as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for former President Donald Trump,...

