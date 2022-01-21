ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC 270 pre-fight press conference took place earlier tonight, and we’ve got the highlights for you right here!. UFC 270 takes place this Saturday, January 22, from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the main event, Francis Ngannou will face Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight title unification showdown. The...

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Francis Ngannou must ensure Tyson Fury dream does not distract from Ciryl Gane test at UFC 270

If Francis Ngannou were to look in the mirror, he might just see an improbable green glint in the dark pools of his eyes.Maybe he can already picture the dollars, stacked much higher than his 6ft 3in frame and much wider than those granite shoulders.For it must be so enticing, the prospect of a crossover bout with the biggest name in boxing, especially for a phenomenon who is severely undervalued by his employers and who started fighting long before he set foot in a ring. Growing up in poverty in Cameroon, Ngannou began working in sand quarries at the...
UFC
The Independent

UFC: Ranking all of Francis Ngannou’s knockouts ahead of Ciryl Gane fight

Francis Ngannou is a fighting phenomenon: the honorary ‘baddest man on the planet’ as UFC heavyweight champion, and the most ferocious power-puncher in the promotion’s history.The French-Cameroonian’s professional mixed martial arts record stands at 16-3, while his UFC record is 11-2 since his debut in 2015 – with 10 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO.Ngannou, 35, in fact went 6-0 in the company, with five of those victories achieved via KO/TKO and one coming via submission, before he suffered back-to-back decision losses.The first of those two defeats was a humbling by then-champion Stipe Miocic, but Ngannou worked...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s sparring footage claims dismissed by Ciryl Gane’s coach

Ciryl Gane’s coach has dismissed Francis Ngannou’s suggestion that sparring footage of the upcoming opponents was edited.Fernand Lopez trained Ngannou prior to the French-Cameroonian’s UFC heavyweight title win last March, and he has continued to coach Gane all the while.Ngannou and Gane used to train together at Lopez’s MMA Factory gym in France, and the former teammates are set to become opponents this month in the main event of UFC 270.Gane carries the interim heavyweight title into the bout, having obtained the gold in August, and the build-up to the contest has been dominated by conversations around sparring footage...
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane odds, prediction: MMA insider reveals surprising fight card picks, best bets

Ciryl Gane says he doesn't want to be recognized as a champion until he wins the undisputed title. The interim heavyweight title-holder gets that chance on Saturday against sitting champion Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 270. The unification fight headlines the MMA showcase from the Honda Center in Anaheim, with the main UFC 270 fight card scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The top-ranked Gane was awarded an interim belt after beating Derrick Lewis. Gane told the media this week he won't consider himself a champion unless he defeats Ngannou, who will make his first defense since beating Stipe Miocic for the title last March.
UFC
mmanews.com

Ngannou Claims He Accidentally Knocked Gane Out While Sparring

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou claims he once knocked out upcoming opponent Ciryl Gane during a sparring session at Paris’ MMA Factory gym. After returning from a four-week break last weekend with UFC Vegas 46, the world’s premier MMA promotion is set to open its pay-per-view account for 2022 this weekend in Anaheim, California.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Francis Ngannou
CBS Sports

UFC 270 -- Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane: Fight card, odds, date, start time, location, complete guide

The first UFC PPV event of 2022 is upon us. The promotion is back in California with a pair of title fights tipping the bill, including the heavyweight and flyweight divisions. The main event sees undisputed heavyweight king Francis Ngannou take on interim titleholder Ciryl Gane while the co-main event features flyweight champion Brandon Moreno battle former champ Deiveson Figueiredo to complete their trilogy. It all goes down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Jan. 22.
UFC
mmanews.com

Ciryl Gane: The Man Who Made Francis Ngannou Is On My Side

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane says it’s the presence of Fernand Lopez on his side that makes him confident heading into his unification showdown with former teammate Francis Ngannou. Gane’s rise from unknown prospect to championship status has been as impressive as it’s been rapid. In the four...
UFC
mmanytt.com

UFC 270: NGANNOU VS GANE EMBEDDED SERIES

On January 22nd, it’s time for UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane which will take place in Honda Center, Anaheim California. In the main event we get to see one of the most exciting title fights in the history of the UFC heavyweight division where the champion Francis “The Predator” Ngannou takes on Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Center#Combat
ufc.com

Storylines To Watch At UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

The UFC’s first pay-per-view event of the year is a good one, boasting two title fights on opposite ends of the weight class spectrum along with a great mix of UFC debutants and prospects. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane will determine who the undisputed...
UFC
Sherdog

Prime Picks: UFC 270 ‘Ngannou vs. Gane’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 270 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Fans on Saturday will for the first time have to make the decision of whether or not an Ultimate Fighting Championship pay-per-view is worth $75. Topping this top-heavy blockbuster showcase is a pair of title fights, highlighted by the “Baddest Man on the Planet” honors of a heavyweight championship affair. Sitting pretty on the newcomer-packed card are two of the most live underdogs the sport may ever see. When pieced together with a submission rock star and a scrap between promotional debutants that most expect to end in a flash, this UFC 270 edition of Prime Picks has plenty of plus money and a handful of choice lines sprinkled throughout the night.
UFC
ufc.com

Significant Stats | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

The first pay-per-view of 2022 brings us to Anaheim, California for UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane. Here are the most significant matchups. (All stats according to UFC’s Record Book and FightMetric as of January 20, 2022 and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise) Main...
UFC
mymmanews.com

UFC 270 weigh-in results – Ngannou vs. Gane – VIDEO

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold their first pay-per-view of 2022 with UFC 270 on Saturday night, live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will defend his title for the first time since capturing it from former champion Stipe Miocic early in 2021. Ngannou places his belt on the line against interim champion Ciryl Gane to see just who is the promotion’s undisputed heavyweight kingpin. The fight is also the last on Ngannou’s current contract with the UFC and there is no sign of him re-signing just yet.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s destructive UFC run signals start of heavyweight evolution

Dreams of replicating the ferocious Mike Tyson drove Francis Ngannou in his unlikely journey to heavyweight glory.But while Iron Mike initially lit that fire inside him, his inspirational journey out of poverty and gruelling work at sand quarries eventually saw the Cameroonian transition to MMA after moving to Paris.His notorious power, which has inspired his destructive path to the top of the UFC somewhat belittles his craft. It obscures a newfound nuance to his game that was beautifully showcased in his rematch against Stipe Miocic 10 months ago.From a reckless brawler in love with his power at times, Ngannou, now...
UFC
mmanews.com

Coach Reveals How Ngannou Has Dealt With Dramatic UFC 270 Buildup

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick doesn’t believe that heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has been distracted ahead of UFC 270. Ngannou has had to deal with quite the buildup to his matchup with Ciryl Gane, including back-and-forths in the media with his former coach Fernand Lopez. Ngannou had a public split from Lopez and MMA Factory in which he has been accused of being a bad teammate and not paying fees.
UFC
The Independent

UFC 270 live stream: How to watch Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane online and on TV tonight

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time this weekend, when he take on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.Ngannou (16-3), widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, has achieved 10 of his 11 wins in the promotion via knockout or TKO, with the other coming via submission.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight resultsIn his most recent bout, the French-Cameroonian took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic in March, knocking out the American to avenge a humbling decision defeat from 2018. Gane (10-0),...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy