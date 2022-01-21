UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 270 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Fans on Saturday will for the first time have to make the decision of whether or not an Ultimate Fighting Championship pay-per-view is worth $75. Topping this top-heavy blockbuster showcase is a pair of title fights, highlighted by the “Baddest Man on the Planet” honors of a heavyweight championship affair. Sitting pretty on the newcomer-packed card are two of the most live underdogs the sport may ever see. When pieced together with a submission rock star and a scrap between promotional debutants that most expect to end in a flash, this UFC 270 edition of Prime Picks has plenty of plus money and a handful of choice lines sprinkled throughout the night.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO