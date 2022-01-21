NN prediction contest, Divisional Round: Can the 49ers make it three upsets in a row?

The Packers have been a consistent NFC powerhouse with Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers running the show, knocking at the door of a third straight NFC Championship Game appearance after finishing with 13 wins for the third straight year. Rodgers, in particular, is poised to potentially take home a second straight MVP award, and ahead of Saturday's divisional round matchup with the 49ers, he's got two straight wins against San Francisco under his belt. The Niners have given him more trouble than most in big games, however, besting him in a pair of blowouts in 2019, including that year's NFC title game, in which the Packers trailed 27-0 at halftime. In total, Rodgers is 0-3 all time against San Francisco in playoff games.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO