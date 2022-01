Halestorm were given quite a scare in the wee hours of January 20th when they awoke in their hotel beds to news that their tour bus was engulfed in flames. Thankfully, no members of the band or their crew were injured, and no valuable belongings were destroyed, but photos and video of the wreckage show that the interior of the vehicle was completely devastated. The experience was particularly harrowing for frontwoman Lzzy Hale, because up until now, her and her brother, drummer Arejay, frequently opted to sleep in the van instead of bunking in hotel rooms. Breaking from that tradition this time was quite literally life-saving.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO