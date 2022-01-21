ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Aimaq lifts Utah Valley past Texas Rio Grande Valley 66-56

By Automated Insights
wcn247.com
 1 day ago

OREM, Utah — Fardaws Aimaq had 13 points...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Falls at Utah Valley

OREM, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the Utah Valley University Wolverines 66-56 on Thursday at the UCCU Center. Graduate student Xavier Johnson led the Vaqueros (6-12, 1-5 WAC) with a season-high 21 points, making a season-high five 3-pointers...
OREM, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ValleyCentral

UTRGV Women Lose 59-56 to Utah Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV women’s basketball lost 59-56 to Utah Valley. The Wolverines scored the final five points of the game to win the contest. Iva Belosevic led the Vaqueros with 17 points. UTRGV falls to 2-2 in WAC conference play. UTRGV’s next game is at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. against […]
EDINBURG, TX
wcn247.com

Aimaq leads Utah Valley to 58-41 victory over Lamar

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 15 points and 14 rebounds to carry Utah Valley to a 58-41 win over Lamar. Aimaq made 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Wolverines (13-6, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference), who have won four straight at home. Lincoln Smith had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (2-17, 0-6), who have now lost 10 games in a row.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Valley#Vaqueros
wcn247.com

Ray leads Sam Houston State over Grand Canyon 58-56

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Jaden Ray posted 15 points and his 3-pointer with just under 90 seconds to play allowed Sam Houston to hold off Grand Canyon, 58-56. Jovan Blacksher Jr. led the Antelopes on Saturday with 16 points.
HOUSTON, TX
wcn247.com

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women beat Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tishara Morehouse scored 20 points, Kerstie Phills added 17 plus nine rebounds and No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast rolled past Jacksonville State 66-44 in a meeting of unbeaten Atlantic Sun Conference division leaders. Emma List added 14 points for the Eagles, who shot 49% in winning their 10th straight game. FGCU led by 11 after the first quarter and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way, leading by as many as 30 late in the game. Kennedy Gavin scored 10 points to lead the Gamecocks.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wcn247.com

Carr leads No. 23 Texas past Oklahoma State 56-51

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 14 points and made two free throws with five seconds remaining, and No. 23 Texas defeated Oklahoma State 56-51 to snap a two-game losing streak. The Longhorns won after going more than 10 minutes without scoring in the first half. Tre Mitchell scored 12 for Texas, including a bank shot in the lane with 56 seconds left. Timmy Allen had 11 points and eight rebounds. Courtney Ramey added 10 points, including a pair of free throws with 11 seconds remaining. Bryce Thompson scored a career-best 20 for Oklahoma State, including a layup with six seconds left before Carr’s free throws.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wcn247.com

Agbaji's late jumper lifts No. 7 Kansas over K-State 78-75

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji hit a baseline jumper with 9 seconds left to lift No. 7 Kansas over Kansas State 78-75. Agbaji’s shot gave Kansas its first lead since early in the first half and snapped K-State’s two-game winning streak against ranked foes. Agbaji scored 29 points. Jalen Wilson added 16 points for Kansas, and Christian Braun and David McCormack with 11 each. Kansas State wasted a career-high 35 points by Nijel Pack. Markquis Nowell had 16 and Selton Miguel added 11. Kansas made just 15 of 22 free throws in the second half but was saved by a 45-23 rebounding advantage.
BASKETBALL
wcn247.com

Texas Christian stuns No. 15 Iowa State 59-44

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Damion Baugh scored 23 points to help Texas Christian upset No. 15 Iowa State 59-44. Baugh hit 11 of 17 shots, while TCU (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) held the Cyclones to their lowest point total in the 50-year history of Hilton Coliseum. The previous low was 45 points against Tennessee in 2018. Iowa State (14-5, 2-5) struggled to get much going offensively, hitting just 31% of its shots and committing 11 turnovers. Izaiah Brockington led the Cyclones with 19 points and 12 rebounds, marking his seven double-double of the season.
AMES, IA
wcn247.com

Brown helps The Citadel edge East Tennessee State 75-73

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 28 points to help The Citadel ease past East Tennessee State 75-73. Jason Roche had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-10, 2-5 Southern Conference), who snapped a four-game skid on the road. Ledarrius Brewer tied a season high with 20 points for the Buccaneers (12-9, 4-4).
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Auburn frenzy...Hot Blue Devil...Bulls' Caruso sidelined

AUBURN, Ga. (AP) — No. 2 Auburn has kept its hot streak alive with an 80-71 victory over No. 12 Kentucky. The Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit to win their 15th straight in likely the biggest home game since Auburn Arena opened in 2010. It was big enough that the traditional football school had students set up tents yesterday, camping out to make sure they got in.
AUBURN, GA
wcn247.com

No. 14 Michigan State ends No. 8 Wisconsin's 7-game streak

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Malik Hall scored 14 points and No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak. Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans, who shot 53% from the field. Michigan State moved into first place in the conference, ahead of Wisconsin and Illinois. Johnny Davis scored 25 points and Brad Davison added 22 for Wisconsin, which struggled to score in the first half, fell behind by double digits and couldn’t catch up. The Badgers were without Tyler Wahl, who averaged 15.3 points during their winning streak.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy