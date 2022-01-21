Secretary Buttigieg ensures safety of 5G rollout near airports

DENVER (CBS4)– Verizon and AT&T are delaying the launch of their 5G technology near some airports just a day before their planned rollouts. The delays come after chief executives of America’s largest airlines warned of “catastrophic disruption” to travel and shipping operations should the technology not be limited around U.S. airports, saying the 5G service signals could interfere with airplane instruments. (credit: CBS) “We are frustrated by the FAA’s inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it do so in a timely manner,” AT&T said in...

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO