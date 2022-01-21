ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Songs I Want To Hear During Comedy & Karaoke Night

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 1 day ago

I gave out some ideas on what people should sing during my...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
okcheartandsoul.com

Waiting For The Stimulus Check Song | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Ms. Jannie was 😂😂😂😂 when I did this “Waiting For The Stimulus Check” song this week at the Stardome!!!! Here’s how to get tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight on Looped: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter:...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoh Aalegra
okcheartandsoul.com

DP Performs Response To Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone” is an anthem for ladies, so DP aka DeMarcus Paul came up with this response called “Simone!!” 😂😂😂😂. Virtual Tickets For Next Show: https://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

West Love Sings William Murphy’s “It’s Working” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

This is West Love’s season for grace!! For favor!!!! Watch the full show here: https://bit.ly/2K93kdp And get tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight live on Looped here: http://bit.ly/2HJfYOK. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Karaoke#Stardome
okcheartandsoul.com

Joking On The Line Dancers | Comedy & Karaoke Night

The D2 Line Dancers did half a song and then they all went on break, so I had to clown!! 😂😂😂😂😂 Tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight here: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
TV & VIDEOS
okcheartandsoul.com

West Love In Concert (Night 1) | Comedy & Karaoke Night Special Event

West Love performed at #ComedyKaraokeNight at the Stardome last year and was freakin’ AWESOME!! Look: https://bit.ly/2MSxXEX. Because West Love was so good, we gave her a concert of her own on January 4th. Watch it here if you missed it!!. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram:...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
okcheartandsoul.com

Teacher Sings R. Kelly Song | Comedy & Karaoke Night

He had a rough start, but this teacher got back on track singing “Slow Dance” by R. Kelly at the StarDome during the last #ComedyKaraokeNight of the year!! Here’s how you can watch my next shows: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Christopher Lauren Sings Deniece Williams’ “Free” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Christopher Lauren Flowers and Decor sings like your momma and dresses like your stepdaddy, but he did a great job singing “Free” by Deniece Williams at the StarDome last night!! #ComedyKaraokeNight. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy. #RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Top 5 Divine 9 Moments On The Show!

We showed love to all of the Divine 9 this year on the show!! Here are some of the best moments we had with Black Greek organizations in 2020 on Toine The Don’s Toine360!!!
TV & VIDEOS
okcheartandsoul.com

Sweet Lou Sings Gladys Knight & The Pips’ “Neither One Of Us” | Comedy & Karaoke Night

Sweet Lou did a good job singing “Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye)” by Gladys Knight & The Pips last week at the StarDome during #ComedyKaraokeNight!! What you think?? Get virtual tickets here: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Que Dawg Sings “Always & Forever” By Heatwave | Comedy & Karaoke Night

A Bruh named Jonathan represented at the StarDome this week, and here he is singing Heatwave’s classic song “Always And Forever.” How do you think he did?? Get tickets to watch my next #ComedyKaraokeNight here: https://www.events.loopedlive.com/rickeysmiley. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter:...
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

When Gary With Da Tea Did The Tea Without Taking His Medicine | RSMS

@Gary With Da Tea forgot to take his medicine last week, and the Tea segment about Keshia Knight Pulliam and MacKenzie Scott went way off track because he didn’t take his medicine that day!! What’s the funniest thing Gary said in this clip??. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy