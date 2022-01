The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation has awarded its first community grant. As the first recipient, Flutes for Vets of Central Illinois received $1,500 from the foundation. Starved Rock Country Community Foundation is launching a new initiative to provide a grant to a different community group in the La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and neighboring county region four times every year. Organizations can apply in January, April, July and October. See more at srccf.org.

