HARRISON, N.J. (January 20, 2022) – On Thursday, Gotham FC announced the highly anticipated re-signing of star forward Margaret Purce. The two year contract signed by Purce will keep her with the club through 2023. Purce was drafted into the National Women's Soccer League in 2017 as the 9th overall pick by the Boston Breakers. She has been with Gotham FC since 2020 via a trade with the Portland Thorns.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO