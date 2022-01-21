ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Evergrande prepares offshore bondholder identification list – letter

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has asked offshore bondholders...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

China Evergrande says hiring more advisers to help deal with debt

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Friday that it was hiring more financial and legal advisers to help it with demands from creditors, after a key group of its international creditors threatened to take legal action if it did not show more urgency. The company said in...
ECONOMY
mymixfm.com

Lithuania setting up 130m euros fund for businesses harmed by China

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania is setting up a 130 million euros loan fund for businesses hit by Chinese action as the country faces economic pressure from Beijing after allowing Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. Lithuanian businesses reported being unable to export or import into China...
ECONOMY
ARTnews

Eying Demand in China, Christie’s Spreads Marquee Evening Sale Across London and Shanghai

As the art market in Asia continues to boom, Christie’s has reformatted its traditional mid-season London modern and contemporary art evening sales to now include a component in Shanghai. That auction, titled “20/21 Century Shanghai to London” and set for March 1, will start out in the Chinese city before the action turns over to the British capital, where a Surrealist art evening sale will also be held. This is not the first time Christie’s has spread a marquee auction across multiple cities—the house first launched the relay-sale format in 2020 as a response to Covid restrictions. The auction that inaugurated...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#China Evergrande Group
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
Robb Report

In China, Spending on Luxury Goods Increased by $20 Billion Last Year

The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on but that hasn’t slowed the Chinese luxury market at all. Last year saw the country’s personal luxury market grow by a whopping 36 percent, according to a new report from Bain & Company (h/t Barrons). Thanks to this boom in spending, China’s share of the world’s luxury market is now bigger than it was before the pandemic started. The consultancy firm’s latest report estimates that Chinese consumers spent 471 million yuan (the equivalent of $74.3 billion) on personal luxury items last year. Not only is that a marked increase over what was spent in 2020...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian stocks rise after China rate cuts, Japan export gain

Asian stock markets rose Thursday after China cut interest rates to shore up flagging economic growth and Japan reported a double-digit rise in exports.Benchmarks in Shanghai Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1% on Wednesday as investors tried to figure out how fast the Federal Reserve will roll back economic stimulus to cool inflation.The Chinese central bank cut rates on one- and five-year loans after growth in the world's second-largest economy sank to 4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter following a crackdown on surging debt among real...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
mymixfm.com

Singapore ventures into SPAC arena, Temasek-backed entity set for listing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore, seeking to revive its lacklustre fundraising market, is pulling out all the stops to emerge as a key listing venue for smaller sized blank-check companies as a firm backed by state investor Temasek debuts on Thursday. This comes four months after Singapore Exchange allowed special...
MARKETS
AFP

No more politics for Hong Kong barristers, says new Bar chief

The newly elected leader of Hong Kong barristers said Thursday that his profession should avoid politics and build closer ties to mainland China, as concerns grow about rule of law in the financial hub. The professional body should seize opportunities to develop business in mainland China and mend ties with stakeholders, Dawes said, without giving specific proposals.
POLITICS
mymixfm.com

ASML still has no licence to ship newest machines to China – CEO

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The chief executive of ASML Holding NV on Wednesday said the company still has not received permission to ship any of its most cutting edge lithography systems, which are necessary to make advanced computer chips, to China. Under pressure from the U.S. government, the Dutch government...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China Evergrande set to rise 1.9% after bond payment extension

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) are set to open up 1.9% on Friday after the developer secured a crucial approval from onshore bondholders to delay payments on one of its bonds as more developers race to avert defaults. read more. That compared to...
WORLD
Seekingalpha.com

China Evergrande steers clear of default after delaying onshore bond payment - WSJ

Indebted property develop China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) delays a $708M onshore bond denominated in Chinese yuan after securing investor backing, the Wall Street Journal reports. China Evergrande, with $300B of debt on its balance sheet, avoided what could have been its first onshore bond default, the WSJ highlights. Its main...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

What’s Next for China Evergrande, Crushed by Debt

One of China’s largest-ever debt restructurings is looming in 2022, with the Communist Party now in the driving seat, after China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted property developer, was formally declared to be in default. While the state’s intervention has quelled fears of a disorderly collapse that would jolt the world economy, investors who hold Evergrande bonds are wondering how much of their money they’ll see after the dust settles. Meanwhile, Evergrande is under pressure to deliver thousands of pre-sold housing projects -- and to pay its workers -- to avoid sparking social unrest.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

China Evergrande moves headquarters from Shenzhen to Guangzhou -report

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – Cash-strapped property firm China Evergrande Group has left what has been its headquarters in the city of Shenzhen and relocated to nearby Guangzhou, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. On Monday afternoon, the company’s logo had been...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy