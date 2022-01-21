China Evergrande prepares offshore bondholder identification list – letter

The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on but that hasn’t slowed the Chinese luxury market at all. Last year saw the country’s personal luxury market grow by a whopping 36 percent, according to a new report from Bain & Company (h/t Barrons). Thanks to this boom in spending, China’s share of the world’s luxury market is now bigger than it was before the pandemic started. The consultancy firm’s latest report estimates that Chinese consumers spent 471 million yuan (the equivalent of $74.3 billion) on personal luxury items last year. Not only is that a marked increase over what was spent in 2020...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO