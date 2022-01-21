ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Status Quo drummer John Coghlan announces final tour dates

By Fraser Lewry
loudersound.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Status Quo drummer John Coghlan has announced he's retiring, and will hang up his sticks after a run of dates this year with John Coghlan's Quo. The final show will be at the annual Quo Convention at Butlins in Minehead, Wales, in September. Full dates below. "After an...

www.loudersound.com

