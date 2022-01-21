Former Status Quo drummer John Coghlan announces final tour dates

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has confirmed that the band are intending to play last year’s acclaimed Senjutsu album in full on a future tour. Speaking to Chris Jericho on the Fozzy vocalist’s Talk Is Jericho podcast, Dickinson said, “The plan we've got — it's not really a secret; I think everybody else has chatted about it — we will, I hope, we've talked about doing the entire album start to finish, but not this time around. And we all appreciate that that is something that really diehard fans will probably love and other people will go, ‘Hmmm, I'm not gonna go see that.’ So the answer is you play smaller venues so that they sell out with just your diehard fans. 'Cause it's a musical thing to do — it's a musical thing.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO