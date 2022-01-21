ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Pegasus Asia Raises $126M in Singapore SPAC Listing

By Editorials
Bloomberg
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePegasus Asia CEO Neil Parekh discusses the type...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Singapore's Second SPAC Made Its Debut on Friday — and a Third One Is on Its Way

Pegasus Asia shares opened Friday at $5.01 Singapore dollars, after raising $170 million Singapore dollars ($126.27 million) in gross proceeds from the initial public offering. "We feel quite confident that we should be able to find the right acquisition," Neil Parekh, CEO and non-independent director at Pegasus Asia, told CNBC's...
WORLD
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Thailand is raising the stakes on tourism

COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Hawaiʻi — and around most of the country. But some areas are starting to see declines — and that includes one Asia Pacific economy that’s loosening certain restrictions on tourism. If you’re fully vaccinated and looking for an overseas...
LIFESTYLE
Bloomberg

French Power Supplier Bulb Ceases Trading on Surging Prices

Bulb France, the French unit of a collapsed U.K. energy supplier, said it has ceased operating because it can no longer cope with soaring power prices, becoming the latest casualty of Europe’s energy crisis. “We ran out of all possible options, including a sale of the company,” Bulb France...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomberg Markets#Pegasus Asia Raises#Singapore Spac Listing
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
pymnts

SPACs Take Center Stage in Singapore with Three Listings

Two special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) started trading in Singapore since the start of the new year, and a third SPAC is set to follow soon, as the Southeast Asian country strives to position itself as a center of activity for SPACs in the region. SPACs have gotten the attention...
WORLD
Bloomberg

'Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia' Full Show (01/20/2022)

Haidi Stroud-Watts in Sydney and Shery Ahn in New York drive to the Asia, Australia and New Zealand market opens while wrapping the biggest stories of the previous day on Wall Street. (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
104.1 WIKY

Singapore ventures into SPAC arena, Temasek-backed entity set for listing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore, seeking to revive its lacklustre fundraising market, is pulling out all the stops to emerge as a key listing venue for smaller sized blank-check companies as a firm backed by state investor Temasek debuts on Thursday. This comes four months after Singapore Exchange allowed special...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Temasek unit-backed SPAC rises in Singapore trading debut

(Jan 20): The first blank-check company to debut in Singapore rose as much as 5% after an offering that attracted strong demand from retail and institutional investors. Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation Ltd (VTAC), sponsored by state investor Temasek’s Vertex Venture Holdings Ltd, traded at S$5.25, versus its offering price of S$5 per unit. The special purpose acquisition company’s IPO is the first for such vehicles in the city-state.
WORLD
Bloomberg

Singapore Stocks Erase Covid Loss as Reopening, Value Take Hold

Singapore’s equity benchmark has erased losses accrued during the pandemic thanks to the nation’s policy of living with the virus and a global rotation toward value stocks. The cyclicals-heavy Straits Times Index has been hovering close to its January 2020 high of 3,281.03 since Friday. The gauge has...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Natixis Economist Trinh Nguyen on Global Central Banks

Natixis Senior Economist for Emerging Asia, Trinh Nguyen, discusses monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the PBOC and what that means for Asia and the world. She speaks with Yvonne Man and David Ingles on 'Bloomberg Markets: China Open'. (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Tiger Global, Insight Lead Gold Rush for Tech Startups in Israel

The big money has arrived for what could be the next generation of Israel’s vaunted technology sector. International investors helped set off a bonanza last year, when Israeli startups raised about $26 billion -- more than double the previous high in 2020 and nearly a quarter as much as the funding that poured into Europe as a whole.
MIDDLE EAST
raleighnews.net

Will Singapore's Vertex SPAC IPO benefit any Indian startups?

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, January 17 (ANI): The hottest rage in the U.S. financial markets during the COVID-19 pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 was the SPAC - special purpose acquisition company. In 2020, around 200 SPACs went public in the U.S. raising about USD 64 billion in total funding,...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Banyan Tree's Founder Sees Tourism Recovery for Thailand

Thailand is targeting up to $54 billion dollars in tourism revenue this year and five million visitors as the country recovers from the pandemic. While that's still well below pre-Covid levels of around 40 million Banyan Tree's Founder and Executive Chairman says he's optimistic about the future. Ho Kwon Ping spoke exclusively to Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat for Bloomberg's ASEAN Ahead segment. (Source: Bloomberg)
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy