Secretary Buttigieg ensures safety of 5G rollout near airports

IATA welcomed the decisions by ATT and Verizon to delay the rollout of C-band 5G near airports and thanks the Biden Administration for their continuous efforts to ensure that passenger and cargo operations are not disrupted. But the delay is only a temporary solution. It still is necessary for all stakeholders and regulators, aviation and telecommunication alike, to continue sharing needed technical information and working together to reach a successful implementation plan that will ensure C-band 5G technologies can safely co-exist with the aviation industry. Any mitigation measures to ensure safe flying must be operationally viable.

VERIZON ・ 2 DAYS AGO