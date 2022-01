NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Low attendance in New York City schools has the mayor and chancellor considering remote learning options, but some families are worried for their kids who had major setbacks with digital learning. They’re so concerned, they filed a lawsuit. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke to one parent who asked we hide her identity. “There was so many difficulties with that device that they gave us,” she said. This anonymous Queens mother says when the pandemic forced students into remote learning, she was relentless in her efforts to try and get help for her daughter. “I contacted that school day in and day out,”...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO