China Evergrande prepares offshore bondholder identification list – letter

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has asked offshore bondholders...

China can achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022- cabinet adviser

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will be able to achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022, Zhu Guangyao, an adviser to China’s cabinet, said on Friday. China’s potential economic growth rate is estimated at 5-6%, Zhu told a briefing. The expected interest rate hikes by the U.S....
CHINA
#Reuters#China Evergrande Group
Brazilian fintech Dock will use crypto for international remittances

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian financial services provider Dock said on Friday it will start using cryptocurrencies to process international remittances as it expands to Latin America and Europe. Brazilian reais will be converted into bitcoin then into another currency, such as the dollar, and will reach end users...
ECONOMY
Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
Eying Demand in China, Christie’s Spreads Marquee Evening Sale Across London and Shanghai

As the art market in Asia continues to boom, Christie’s has reformatted its traditional mid-season London modern and contemporary art evening sales to now include a component in Shanghai. That auction, titled “20/21 Century Shanghai to London” and set for March 1, will start out in the Chinese city before the action turns over to the British capital, where a Surrealist art evening sale will also be held. This is not the first time Christie’s has spread a marquee auction across multiple cities—the house first launched the relay-sale format in 2020 as a response to Covid restrictions. The auction that inaugurated...
CHINA
Economy
Country
China
Venezuela’s public companies quadruple foreign currency sales to central bank

CARACAS (Reuters) – Sales of foreign currency by Venezuela’s public companies, including oil producer PDVSA, to the South American country’s central bank quadrupled in 2021, according to a document seen by Reuters. Advisors to President Nicolas Maduro’s administration spoke to investors and bondholders from Europe and the...
ECONOMY
In China, Spending on Luxury Goods Increased by $20 Billion Last Year

The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on but that hasn’t slowed the Chinese luxury market at all. Last year saw the country’s personal luxury market grow by a whopping 36 percent, according to a new report from Bain & Company (h/t Barrons). Thanks to this boom in spending, China’s share of the world’s luxury market is now bigger than it was before the pandemic started. The consultancy firm’s latest report estimates that Chinese consumers spent 471 million yuan (the equivalent of $74.3 billion) on personal luxury items last year. Not only is that a marked increase over what was spent in 2020...
ECONOMY
No more politics for Hong Kong barristers, says new Bar chief

The newly elected leader of Hong Kong barristers said Thursday that his profession should avoid politics and build closer ties to mainland China, as concerns grow about rule of law in the financial hub. The professional body should seize opportunities to develop business in mainland China and mend ties with stakeholders, Dawes said, without giving specific proposals.
POLITICS
China says warned away U.S. warship in South China Sea

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese forces followed and warned away a U.S. warship which entered waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the country’s military said on Thursday. The Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army said the USS Benfold “illegally” sailed into Chinese territorial...
MILITARY
China Evergrande set to rise 1.9% after bond payment extension

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) are set to open up 1.9% on Friday after the developer secured a crucial approval from onshore bondholders to delay payments on one of its bonds as more developers race to avert defaults. read more. That compared to...
WORLD
China Evergrande steers clear of default after delaying onshore bond payment - WSJ

Indebted property develop China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) delays a $708M onshore bond denominated in Chinese yuan after securing investor backing, the Wall Street Journal reports. China Evergrande, with $300B of debt on its balance sheet, avoided what could have been its first onshore bond default, the WSJ highlights. Its main...
ECONOMY
China Evergrande Secures Payment Extension as More Developers Race to Avert Defaults

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group on Thursday secured a crucial approval from onshore bondholders to delay payments on one of its bonds, as other cash-strapped developers also scrambled to negotiate new terms with creditors to avoid defaults. Struggling with more than $300 billion in liabilities, sector giant Evergrande was...
ECONOMY

