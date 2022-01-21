ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Madea Goes To Jail’ Actress Ion Overman 1 Of 19 Indicted In PPP Loan Fraud Case

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIJdO_0drcXzSZ00

Many if not all of us can attest to the pandemic taking a toll on our finances due to being out of work, which led some to attempt fast cash grabs illegally via the now-infamous PPP loan scam.

We now know that even celebrities were getting in on the action — Baby Blue of 2000s R&B group Pretty Ricky is an example — and it looks like actress Ion Overman just got added to the list of unfortunate scammers.

Famous for a starring role in Tyler Perry’s 2009 film Madea Goes To Jail , a major irony given the current events, Overman is one of 19 indicted in a PPP loan ring in Atlanta. Those accused also include other entertainers, including music producer for Master P, Carlos “Clos” Stephens, Thor actor Dale Godboldo — he and Ion Overman appear to have been in a longterm relationship —   and media personality Marvin “Shadi Powers” Lewton amongst others.

More on how the scam was conducted by ATL-based businessman Mark C. Mason Jr. and eventually busted, via Radar Online :

“The indictments said the defendants would conspire with Mason to produce fake versions of IRS Form 941 documents displaying falsified payroll numbers to be submitted to an approved PPP lender.

One of the cases even involved a defendant who worked as an employee for the IRS and was accused of supplying Mason with signed PPP loan applications that were missing figures for the number of employees, average monthly payroll, or requested loan amount. Even though some of the entertainers named in the indictments live all over the country, they all have business relationships with Mason, based in Atlanta. Hence, they are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia.”

Reports say the fraudulent applications exceeded over $3 million in loans. Overman, who got her start as an actress in the 1995 Black Vietnam war flick The Walking Dead , filed for PPP loans under her 2005 business Bryanston Square Inc. and reportedly paid Mason Jr. a “success fee” between 2 to 5% for each approved loan.

Let this be a lesson that crime never truly pays in the end.

[ione_media_gallery src="https://blackamericaweb.com" id="1081176" overlay="true"]

