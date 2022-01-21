Akenten lifts SE Missouri over Tennessee St. 85-63

MADISON – After his basketball team concluded its final practice before hosting 13th-ranked Michigan State, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was asked what injured starter Tyler Wahl had given the team this season.
“Man, what hasn’t he given us,” Gard responded.
Everything.
...
The Tennessee Vols and LSU men's basketball teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Tennessee leads LSU 44-32 with 10:26 left in the second half.
LSU, ranked No. 16 in the Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports, comes into the matchup 15-3 overall and 3-3...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley tossed in 24 points and Gaige Prim added a double-double as Missouri State rolled past Illinois State 88-63 on Wednesday night. Prim finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (14-6, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja'Monta Black added 14 points, while Donovan Clay scored 10.
Update: Darius Days returned to the game with 10:26 left in the second half.
LSU men's basketball forward Darius Days left Saturday's game against the Tennessee Vols after re-injuring his right ankle.
Days initially injured the ankle against Alabama on Wednesday.
...
STARKVILLE — The timeout needed to come. The steady stream of Mississippi State scoring had turned Saturday’s matchup against Ole Miss from close to comfortable, and Rebels coach Kermit Davis had to try to quell the torrent.
But the noise that rose from that whistle only heightened Davis’ problems, with the Rebels heading for a fourth straight defeat — and this one to their in-state rival. The Bulldogs had embarked on a 15-point scoring run to pull...
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Myles Thompson had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead St. Francis of Pennsylvania to a 68-67 victory over Central Connecticut on Friday night. St. Francis went ahead 67-62 with 2:28 remaining and held on despite making just one free throw the rest of the game.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Malik Hall scored 14 points and No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 on Friday night to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak. Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field.
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball forward Tolu Smith has faced several injuries already this season, and he could be set for another stint on the sideline.
Smith suffered a knee injury with just over a minute left in Saturday's win against Ole Miss. Coach Ben Howland said the initial prognosis is a subluxation of the patella — or a partially dislocated knee cap. Smith will undergo an MRI at 8 a.m. Sunday to confirm whether that prognosis is correct.
...
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrence Shannon is getting back on track and No. 18 Texas Tech keeps winning at home. Shannon scored a season-high 23 points in only third game back from a lingering back issue, including the go-ahead three-point play, and the Red Raiders remained undefeated on their home court with a 78-65 win over West Virginia in a physical game with 50 fouls called.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Backup guard Tyree Appleby was the game's only double-digit scorer with 11 points and Florida owned the second half in a 61-42 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday. After leading 31-28 at halftime, Florida scored the first 12 points of the second half and Vanderbilt never...
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 16 points, and No. 5 Baylor defeated Oklahoma 65-51 on Saturday. LJ Cryer added 14 points and Matthew Mayer had 12 for the Bears (17-2, 5-2 Big 12). The defending national champions bounced back to win both games this week after losing at home to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State the previous week.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 19 points to help Winthrop slip past Gardner-Webb 64-62 on Saturday. Cory Hightower had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (12-6, 5-0 Big South Conference), who have won six straight. Micheal Anumba added 14 points and his two free throws gave Winthrop the lead for good, 54-53, with 2:52 left to play.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 28 points, Justin Moore added 19 and No. 11 Villanova won at Georgetown 85-74 on Saturday. Gillespie connected on 6 of 9 3-pointers, including four in the second half. Villanova erased an eight-point, second-half deficit to continue its dominance over Georgetown. The Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Big East) have won five of six over the Hoyas and 17 of the last 20.
Comments / 0