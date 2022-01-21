ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painesville Riverside tops Willoughby South

By Sports Desk
 1 day ago

Painesville Riverside handed Willoughby South a tough 54-40 loss in Ohio girls basketball on January 20. In recent action on January 12, Painesville Riverside faced off against Madison and Willoughby South took on Bedford on January...

richlandsource.com

Dayton Carroll earns narrow win over Cincinnati McNicholas

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Dayton Carroll wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 50-43 over Cincinnati McNicholas on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Cincinnati McNicholas and Dayton Carroll squared up on February 12, 2021 at...
HIGH SCHOOL
richlandsource.com

Byesville Meadowbrook severs Thornville Sheridan's hopes

No quarter was granted as Byesville Meadowbrook blunted Thornville Sheridan's plans 65-49 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 21. The last time Thornville Sheridan and Byesville Meadowbrook played in a 65-44 game on January 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here. The Colts' upper hand showed as they...
HIGH SCHOOL
richlandsource.com

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney slips past Warren Howland

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Youngstown Cardinal Mooney passed in a 53-52 victory at Warren Howland's expense on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Warren Howland squared up on February 4, 2021 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School last...
HIGH SCHOOL
richlandsource.com

Storm warning: Pemberville Eastwood rains down on Bloomdale Elmwood

Pemberville Eastwood offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Bloomdale Elmwood with an all-around effort during this 70-35 victory on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Bloomdale Elmwood and Pemberville Eastwood faced off on February 17, 2021 at Pemberville Eastwood High School. For a full...
ENVIRONMENT
richlandsource.com

Powell Olentangy Liberty squeezes past Dublin Coffman

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Powell Olentangy Liberty nabbed it to nudge past Dublin Coffman 52-50 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Powell Olentangy Liberty's upper hand showed as it carried a 36-35 lead into the fourth quarter. Powell Olentangy Liberty's shooting jumped...
HIGH SCHOOL
richlandsource.com

Felicity-Franklin Local outlasts Bethel-Tate

Felicity-Franklin Local put together a victorious gameplan to stop Bethel-Tate 48-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. Bethel-Tate turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Felicity-Franklin Local put the game on ice. Felicity-Franklin Local opened a narrow 26-15 gap over Bethel-Tate at the intermission. Recently...
HIGH SCHOOL
richlandsource.com

Frankfort Adena escapes close call with Chillicothe Huntington

A sigh of relief filled the air in Frankfort Adena's locker room after Friday's 38-36 win against Chillicothe Huntington in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 14, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Frankfort Adena took on Williamsport Westfall on January 15 at Frankfort Adena High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
HIGH SCHOOL

