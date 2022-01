In the summer of 2002, I collected one of the most fun and interesting stories I have ever stumbled upon. A gentleman by the name of Darrell contacted me to say that he had an “interesting story” to share. He insisted on meeting in person so he could “size me up first.” I was fine with that so I agreed to go to his home in Draper the following day. The next morning I packed up my gear, grabbed my assistant and headed out for what turned out to be an adventure in and of itself.The address took me to a beat-up trailer park beside a frontage road. I found his trailer and knocked on the door. Darrell yelled from inside “Door’s open, come on in!”

