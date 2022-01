Federal arts funding in the United States is something of a sore subject: in comparison to other places around the world, creatives in this country function in near-perpetual states of uncertainty, striving endlessly to be afforded the security of a grant or gallery representation. In the aftermath of the slashing of the budget for the National Endowment for the Arts years ago, wins have been few and far between. But recently, the first swath of $24.7 million in Biden administration cultural grants are beginning to be doled out. And there are other indications of positive change: workers at the Art Institute of Chicago have elected to unionize, marking the first time employees at that museum have chosen to do so.

MUSEUMS ・ 10 DAYS AGO