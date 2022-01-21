ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Evergrande prepares offshore bondholder identification list – letter

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has asked offshore bondholders...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

Hong Kong revokes ban on Boeing 737

(Reuters) – Airline operators can resume flying Boeing Co’s 737 aircraft in Hong Kong, as the city’s Civil Aviation Department lifted its ban on the aircraft on Friday, after nearly three years. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#China Evergrande Group
ARTnews

Eying Demand in China, Christie’s Spreads Marquee Evening Sale Across London and Shanghai

As the art market in Asia continues to boom, Christie’s has reformatted its traditional mid-season London modern and contemporary art evening sales to now include a component in Shanghai. That auction, titled “20/21 Century Shanghai to London” and set for March 1, will start out in the Chinese city before the action turns over to the British capital, where a Surrealist art evening sale will also be held. This is not the first time Christie’s has spread a marquee auction across multiple cities—the house first launched the relay-sale format in 2020 as a response to Covid restrictions. The auction that inaugurated...
CHINA
985theriver.com

German government forecasts 2022 inflation at 3.3%

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government expects inflation to reach 3.3% on average this year, after skyrocketing to 3.1% in 2021, according to a draft of the annual economic report seen by Reuters. The government is still forecasting core inflation, excluding increases in food and energy prices, to be...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

In China, Spending on Luxury Goods Increased by $20 Billion Last Year

The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on but that hasn’t slowed the Chinese luxury market at all. Last year saw the country’s personal luxury market grow by a whopping 36 percent, according to a new report from Bain & Company (h/t Barrons). Thanks to this boom in spending, China’s share of the world’s luxury market is now bigger than it was before the pandemic started. The consultancy firm’s latest report estimates that Chinese consumers spent 471 million yuan (the equivalent of $74.3 billion) on personal luxury items last year. Not only is that a marked increase over what was spent in 2020...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
985theriver.com

Beijing city raises vigilance as local COVID cases tick higher before Olympics

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s capital Beijing ramped up efforts to curb COVID-19 infections, ordering checks among cold-chain firms and urging residents to cut unnecessary gatherings, as the city reported an uptick in local cases weeks before the Winter Olympics. Beijing had three domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms...
SPORTS
985theriver.com

China says it warned away U.S. warship in South China Sea

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese forces followed and warned away a U.S. warship which entered waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the country’s military said on Thursday, in the latest uptick in tensions in the disputed waterway. The Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation...
POLITICS
AFP

China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers. Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021. The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months. The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.
ECONOMY
AFP

No more politics for Hong Kong barristers, says new Bar chief

The newly elected leader of Hong Kong barristers said Thursday that his profession should avoid politics and build closer ties to mainland China, as concerns grow about rule of law in the financial hub. The professional body should seize opportunities to develop business in mainland China and mend ties with stakeholders, Dawes said, without giving specific proposals.
POLITICS
985theriver.com

Turkey’s Trendyol plans dual IPO when revenue abroad is 30-35%

ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, plans a dual-listing IPO in New York or London when its income from foreign sales reaches 30-35% of total revenue, the group’s chief executive said. Trendyol, one of Turkey’s best known platforms, has drawn backing from foreign...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China Evergrande set to rise 1.9% after bond payment extension

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) are set to open up 1.9% on Friday after the developer secured a crucial approval from onshore bondholders to delay payments on one of its bonds as more developers race to avert defaults. read more. That compared to...
WORLD
Seekingalpha.com

China Evergrande steers clear of default after delaying onshore bond payment - WSJ

Indebted property develop China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) delays a $708M onshore bond denominated in Chinese yuan after securing investor backing, the Wall Street Journal reports. China Evergrande, with $300B of debt on its balance sheet, avoided what could have been its first onshore bond default, the WSJ highlights. Its main...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

China Evergrande Secures Payment Extension as More Developers Race to Avert Defaults

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group on Thursday secured a crucial approval from onshore bondholders to delay payments on one of its bonds, as other cash-strapped developers also scrambled to negotiate new terms with creditors to avoid defaults. Struggling with more than $300 billion in liabilities, sector giant Evergrande was...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

What’s Next for China Evergrande, Crushed by Debt

One of China’s largest-ever debt restructurings is looming in 2022, with the Communist Party now in the driving seat, after China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted property developer, was formally declared to be in default. While the state’s intervention has quelled fears of a disorderly collapse that would jolt the world economy, investors who hold Evergrande bonds are wondering how much of their money they’ll see after the dust settles. Meanwhile, Evergrande is under pressure to deliver thousands of pre-sold housing projects -- and to pay its workers -- to avoid sparking social unrest.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy