ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sony looking to add new partners to its EV project-executive

By Tim Kelly
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9gS7_0drcQ4QI00

(Fixes typographical error in second paragraph)

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Group will likely add new technology partners to its electric vehicle (EV) project to help it forge a mobility business to transform cars from transportation machines to entertainment spaces, a Sony executive told Reuters.

“We see the risk of ignoring EVs as greater than the challenge they pose,” Izumi Kawanishi, the senior general manager at Sony who will manage the new mobility business, said in an interview.

Comments / 0

Related
pushsquare.com

Sony Partner Deviation Games Expands with New Canadian Studio

New studio helmed – ironically – by Call of Duty alumni Deviation Games is expanding at a rapid rate as work begins in earnest on its debut project, which will be published under the PlayStation Studios umbrella. Such is the speed of its growth, in fact, that it’s already opened a second office to complement its Los Angeles base: Deviation Games Canada.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Google poaches a key Microsoft executive for its new AR effort

Google has hired a key architect of Microsoft’s HoloLens Project to work on its own “Project Iris” augmented reality glasses project. The hire, Bernard Kress, first reported by Road to VR‘s Scott Hayden, took place in November. That’s roughly the same time that Google decided to centralize its AR/VR development efforts under the roof of Google Labs (as reported by TechCrunch’s Sarah Perez). Kress’s title is director of XR (mixed reality) Engineering at Google Labs. The group is reportedly led by Clay Bavor, who reports directly to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
BUSINESS
Dealerscope

Hisense Adds Four New Members to Executive Team

In its quest to further expansion into the United States, Chinese electronics manufacturer Hisense has just announced its decision to add Rick Calacci, David VanderWaal, Mike Kadish, and Mike Fahey to its US executive team. Last year, Hisense enjoyed a large amount of success in the US market and was the fastest-growing manufacturer among the top five TV brands in the United States. The company enjoyed particular success with large TVs in the 50+ inch category. The decision to add four new members to the executive team is crucial to expanding the company’s North American operations and for developing relationships with customers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Ev#Sony Group
Reuters

Spring Free EV, Cox partner to supply used EVs to small businesses

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Fintech startup Spring Free EV and Cox Automotive have partnered to provide used electric vehicles to smaller businesses through a new subscription program, the two companies said Thursday. Business owners can more affordably shift their fleets from gas-powered to electric vehicles, paying a per-mile usage fee...
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Porsche exits Audi-led Artermis project to develop new EV on its own

Porsche will no longer build an electric vehicle on the basis of the so-called Artemis Project technology platform spearheaded by fellow Volkswagen Group brand Audi. Audi started the Artemis Project in 2020 with the aim of developing a platform designed for highly efficient EVs. Under the original plan, the platform was to spawn models for Audi, Bentley and Porsche under the Landjet code name, with the first of these due to be revealed in 2024 and on sale in 2025.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

floLIVE Partners with Sony & Kigen for New Global iSIM

FloLIVE, a leading IoT connectivity provider of advanced 5G network solutions has collaborated with Kigen – a global leader in eSIM and iSIM security, and Sony Semiconductor Israel (Sony) – a leading Cellular IoT chipset provider. The three vendors have successfully developed an advanced, state-of-the-art solution based on...
CELL PHONES
NEWSBTC

Swaraj Announces the Launch of a new Metaverse Gaming Project and its Token

Swaraj, a decentralized metaverse ecosystem, has announced the launch of a new metaverse gaming project. The Multi-Utility Token is set for launch in February. A Series of remarkable events will follow the launch, such as the sales of a limited edition of 10000 NFT deviant series, which can be used as upgradable avatars in the Metaverse, 5000 NFT Orion’s realm virtual lands, and 100 Sentinel smart NFT’s with AI capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Church’s Taps Denni Manzatto as New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 21, 2022: Church’s & Co. has appointment of Denni Manzatto as its new CEO. In his new role, Manzatto will lead the Northampton-based footwear brand towards a new global growth strategy, using his significant professional experience to accelerate the international development and re-branding of the Church’s label. Manzatto joined the Prada Group, which owns Church’s & Co., in 2013, covering various positions in the commercial department. In Sept. 2019, he...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Peacock Taps Hulu’s Annie Luo To Oversee Strategic Partnerships & Development Of Global Streaming Plans

Hulu’s Annie Luo is joining Peacock as EVP, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development. Luo, who was previously SVP, Business Development and Operations at Hulu, will oversee strategic partnerships for the streamer and will work with sister companies Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky on the development and execution of global streaming plans. Based in LA, she reports to Peacock President and former Hulu exec Kelly Campbell At Hulu, she was responsible for strategic partnerships, long-range planning, and new business model development. She was previously at McKinsey & Company. “Annie is an exceptional, respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the global streaming landscape,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, Peacock, NBCUniversal. “We are thrilled to bring Annie’s expertise to the stellar leadership team of streaming executives at Peacock and build upon the incredible momentum and success to date.”
BUSINESS
Variety

Omnific Takes Control of Hong Kong VFX Firm Marvel Digital to Accelerate NFT Output (EXCLUSIVE)

Digital entertainment studio Omnific Blockchain Studios is to take operational control of Marvel Digital Productions, a Hong Kong-based effects and post-production company. The move is intended to accelerate production of non fungible tokens (NFT). NFTs, which are unique, uncopiable versions of digital images, and use blockchain to trace them, have taken the art world by storm. They are now encroaching into the entertainment scene. Omnific was established last year by Phoenix Waters Productions in partnership with tech companies Marvion and Coinllectibles. Phoenix Waters, a Hong Kong and U.K. company headed by entrepreneur Bizhan Tong, will manage both Omnific and Marvel Digital. Marvel Digital,...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Amazon’s best dash cam deal also adds Super Night Vision to any car

When night vision systems first began appearing in cars, I was skeptical. Then, I actually tried one out. Drivers absolutely love having the ability to see more clearly while they drive around at night. And it’s not just useful for people with poor vision, either. Night vision features can help anyone see better and farther in the dark. On top of that, these systems also help improve visibility in the rain and snow. Who wouldn’t want to see better in a storm? Of course, that brings us to the main problem with night vision systems in cars: they’re typically only...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Review: Sony’s Future-Proof 4K X90J TV Is Built for 2022 But Ready for 2024

With so much competition in the television space nowadays, every company is incentivized to elevate its game. In short, the parity between each brand is about equal — unless the company is Sony, which continues to put out some of the best TVs on the market. Sony sent one of its newest releases, the X90J 4K BRAVIA Television, to SPY for review. We put it through its paces and had plenty to say about it.    Sony X90J 4K BRAVIA Television Review: What We Liked The X90J is a part of the brand’s beloved BRAVIA line of units and functions as a kind...
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

Reuters

286K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy