ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Schmit: Special teams not so special in Sabres loss

By Josh Schmit
WGR550
WGR550
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuceZ_0drcPZQ700

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR) - The string of “first time in a long time” games continued for the Sabres as they squared off against the Dallas Stars for the first time in two years and four days.

Dallas came in 18-16-2 struggling to find traction into the playoffs in a tight race in the central. The Stars were also on a 3 game losing streak heading into the night with the Sabres looking to start a win streak.

Things were very back and forth in this game with 3 lead changes occurring throughout the game. The Sabres led 2-1 at the end of the first, 4-3 at the end of the second, and then lost the game 5-4. Buffalo goals coming from Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, and Alex Tuch.

The Sabres once again let a lead slip away from them. Only this time it was multiple times in one game.

Here are three observations from tonight's game:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQvr9_0drcPZQ700
Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig USA TODAY Sports

1. Driving the game-
For about 75% of this game, the Sabres were in the driver’s seat. This is something fans haven’t seen too much of this year but when they’re driving, they’re in first place at the Daytona 500. The Sabres came out red hot in the first period controlling play and scoring two quick goals. The Stars answered all night long but it didn’t seem to phase the Sabres as they answered right back with their own goals.

Buffalo did lose energy by the end of the game leading to the Stars win which is concerning considering this is their second game this week where the team surrenders a lead.

On the bright side, the Sabres kept play moving forward all night long. They would move the puck forward at all times instead of trying to set up the perfect breakout from their own zone which has been a tendency all season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07E2oA_0drcPZQ700
Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig USA TODAY Sports

2. The Penalty Kill
Special teams were anything but for the Sabres tonight. While Quinn helped the team convert once on the powerplay, which could still use some work, the penalty kill is where the real problems lie.

Going one for five on the penalty kill is the real reason this game went the way it did. The game-tying and game-winning goals both came on powerplays for the Stars.

While the Sabres could have some better discipline on some of these calls, other times they need to just improve the penalty kill and play better in their own end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bt11_0drcPZQ700
Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig USA TODAY Sports

3. The silver lining
With every negative comes positives. Tonight’s game gave Sabres fans, and the team themselves a good look at what could be in store in the future. Jack Quinn notched his first NHL goal and had an assist, Rasmus Dahlin had a three-point night for the first time in what seems like forever, and Alex Tuch is continuing on his hot streak of eight points in eight games with his first goal in Key Bank Center tonight.

A look around the organization and its prospects shows goalie Devon Levi earning his ninth shutout for Northeastern, Owen Power with 24 points in Michigan with an Olympic appearance coming, and JJ Peterka having 26 points down in Rochester.

While there is much more in store for these and other prospects, it’s certainly exciting to see some of them start to produce at the NHL level. With talks of the return of the famous black and red jerseys as an alternate next season, a team to match those jerseys could be on the horizon as well.

-----------

Looking ahead, the Sabres host the floundering Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday who come to town on a ten-game losing streak sitting at 13-19-8 in the Metropolitan Division.

Sabres pregame coverage on WGR starts at 12 p.m. EST with Brian Koziol. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. EST on the radio home of the Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.

Photo credit Losi & Gangi

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW-TV

Former Buffalo Sabres forward Clark Gillies dies at age 67

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Sabres forward and Hockey Hall of Famer Clark Gillies died on Friday at the age of 67. Gillies was best known as a member of the New York Islanders teams that won four consecutive Stanley Cups in the early 1980s. Gillies played his...
NHL
WGR550

Krebs helps lead Sabres to win over Philadelphia

Three different Buffalo Sabres players scored two goals to help lead the team to a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
NHL
WGR550

Hockey Hall-of-Famer Clark Gillies passes away at 67

The hockey world mourns the passing of Hall of Fame winger Clark Gillies, who died on Friday at the age of 67. The winger spent two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, appearing in 86 games with 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points. Read more here:
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WGR550

The Sabres have good news about Okposo and Mittelstadt

Eakin learned the league as a young player in Dallas. He said, “We had 12 or 13 guys that came right up from Austin and we all had this really, really tight bond, so we battled, we had fun and it was fun to grow up and learn through that.”
NHL
WGR550

Casey Mittelstadt almost ready to play after surgery

Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt returned to practice on Thursday and has a good chance to return to action within the next few games. Thursday night was the 15th game he has missed due to surgery. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Daniel Briere Coming Back to the Buffalo Sabres?

Could a Buffalo fan favorite be on his way back to Buffalo? A tweet from earlier this morning by former Sabre Andrew Peters has set the Twitterverse ablaze with speculation that Daniel Briere could return to the team in an executive role in the front office. Briere, who played for...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
WGR550

Sabres' Quinn scheduled for an MRI and will miss some time.

The better news was Craig Anderson. He participated in full practice for the first time since getting injured. Granato loved having him back with the team, “It is incredible when you see him out on the ice because he has a presence in the net.”
NHL
markerzone.com

SABRES GIVE UPDATE ON PAIR OF PLAYERS WHO UNDERWENT SURGERY

Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato announced on Thursday morning that defenceman Colin Miller and goaltender Malcolm Subban recently underwent surgery for their upper-body injuries. Granato added that Colin Miller will be back in about six weeks, but didn't seem too positive when it came to Subban, saying that it's...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ 2022 Trade Targets on the Chicago Blackhawks

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks have already completed one trade this season, and perhaps there could be some more action before the trade deadline. Both teams are headed in opposite directions, and soon enough, in Chicago, there will be some crucial conversations taking place regarding the future of some of their players.
NHL
MyChamplainValley.com

Middlebury Hall of Famer Kent Hughes ’92 introduced as Canadiens GM

The Montreal Canadiens have added even more local representation to its leadership. New Habs general manager and Middlebury alum Kent Hughes was formally introduced to the media at the Bell Centre on Wednesday afternoon, addressing reporters in both French and English. Hughes becomes the 18th GM in Montreal history, and spent the previous 25 as […]
NHL
Steelers Depot

Steelers’ Special Teams Finish 17th In 2021 Rankings

As is tradition. Sports Illustrated’s Rick Gosselin released his yearly special teams rankings, showing some love to football’s forgotten phase. Each year, he complies the best (and worst) special teams units with a statistical review of numerous categories, everything from field goals to blocks to net average. The...
NFL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
539
Followers
2K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy