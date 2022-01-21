Schmit: Special teams not so special in Sabres loss

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR) - The string of “first time in a long time” games continued for the Sabres as they squared off against the Dallas Stars for the first time in two years and four days.

Dallas came in 18-16-2 struggling to find traction into the playoffs in a tight race in the central. The Stars were also on a 3 game losing streak heading into the night with the Sabres looking to start a win streak.

Things were very back and forth in this game with 3 lead changes occurring throughout the game. The Sabres led 2-1 at the end of the first, 4-3 at the end of the second, and then lost the game 5-4. Buffalo goals coming from Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, and Alex Tuch.

The Sabres once again let a lead slip away from them. Only this time it was multiple times in one game.

Here are three observations from tonight's game:

Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig USA TODAY Sports

1. Driving the game-

For about 75% of this game, the Sabres were in the driver’s seat. This is something fans haven’t seen too much of this year but when they’re driving, they’re in first place at the Daytona 500. The Sabres came out red hot in the first period controlling play and scoring two quick goals. The Stars answered all night long but it didn’t seem to phase the Sabres as they answered right back with their own goals.

Buffalo did lose energy by the end of the game leading to the Stars win which is concerning considering this is their second game this week where the team surrenders a lead.

On the bright side, the Sabres kept play moving forward all night long. They would move the puck forward at all times instead of trying to set up the perfect breakout from their own zone which has been a tendency all season.

Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig USA TODAY Sports

2. The Penalty Kill

Special teams were anything but for the Sabres tonight. While Quinn helped the team convert once on the powerplay, which could still use some work, the penalty kill is where the real problems lie.

Going one for five on the penalty kill is the real reason this game went the way it did. The game-tying and game-winning goals both came on powerplays for the Stars.

While the Sabres could have some better discipline on some of these calls, other times they need to just improve the penalty kill and play better in their own end.

Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig USA TODAY Sports

3. The silver lining

With every negative comes positives. Tonight’s game gave Sabres fans, and the team themselves a good look at what could be in store in the future. Jack Quinn notched his first NHL goal and had an assist, Rasmus Dahlin had a three-point night for the first time in what seems like forever, and Alex Tuch is continuing on his hot streak of eight points in eight games with his first goal in Key Bank Center tonight.

A look around the organization and its prospects shows goalie Devon Levi earning his ninth shutout for Northeastern, Owen Power with 24 points in Michigan with an Olympic appearance coming, and JJ Peterka having 26 points down in Rochester.

While there is much more in store for these and other prospects, it’s certainly exciting to see some of them start to produce at the NHL level. With talks of the return of the famous black and red jerseys as an alternate next season, a team to match those jerseys could be on the horizon as well.

-----------

Looking ahead, the Sabres host the floundering Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday who come to town on a ten-game losing streak sitting at 13-19-8 in the Metropolitan Division.

Sabres pregame coverage on WGR starts at 12 p.m. EST with Brian Koziol. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. EST on the radio home of the Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.