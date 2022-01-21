Bills at Chiefs: Thursday injury reports

For a second straight day defensive and Mario Addison was the only player listed on the Buffalo Bills injury report. The team held a walk-through on Thursday, but Addison was listed a limited participant with a shoulder injury he suffered in last Saturday night's Wild Card win over the New England Patriots.

The Bills travel to Kansas City to take on the two-time defending AFC Champion Chiefs Sunday in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs.

For the Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a full participant for a second day in a row, which is encouraging news for the running back who has missed the last three games, including their Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, with a shoulder injury.

However, linebacker Willie Gay, Jr. was not at practice and his status for the game is unclear after he was arrested late Wednesday night. According to KSHB-TV in Kansas City , documents indicate Gay was arrested for alleged criminal damage of less than $1,000, a class B non-person misdemeanor. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is scheduled to address reporters, and the situation, on Friday.

Also for Kansas City, running back Darrel Williams (toe) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) did not practice on Thursday and have yet to participate this week. The Chiefs also added linebacker Anthony Hitchens (back) and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (rib) to their injury report as limited participants.

