Bills at Chiefs: Thursday injury reports

By Sal Capaccio
WGR550
WGR550
 1 day ago

For a second straight day defensive and Mario Addison was the only player listed on the Buffalo Bills injury report. The team held a walk-through on Thursday, but Addison was listed a limited participant with a shoulder injury he suffered in last Saturday night's Wild Card win over the New England Patriots.

The Bills travel to Kansas City to take on the two-time defending AFC Champion Chiefs Sunday in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs.

For the Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a full participant for a second day in a row, which is encouraging news for the running back who has missed the last three games, including their Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, with a shoulder injury.

However, linebacker Willie Gay, Jr. was not at practice and his status for the game is unclear after he was arrested late Wednesday night. According to KSHB-TV in Kansas City , documents indicate Gay was arrested for alleged criminal damage of less than $1,000, a class B non-person misdemeanor. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is scheduled to address reporters, and the situation, on Friday.

Also for Kansas City, running back Darrel Williams (toe) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) did not practice on Thursday and have yet to participate this week. The Chiefs also added linebacker Anthony Hitchens (back) and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (rib) to their injury report as limited participants.

According to a report from KCTV5, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested in Overland Park in a misdemeanor criminal damage case. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center.
Buffalo News

Scouting Report: Bills QB Josh Allen's run-pass threat will be challenge for Chiefs defense

When the Bills run: The Bills are killing it lately on the ground, averaging 163.8 rushing yards per game over the past six weeks. Devin Singletary has been a big part of that, including last week against the Patriots when he gained 81 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Singletary had a plus-21 rushing yards over expected, a metric that tracks how many yards a ball carrier is expected to gain based on the movements and locations of all players. Singletary has had positive rushing yards over expectation in three straight games. Put another way, he’s performed better than an “average” running back would be expected in those games. He’s scored touchdowns in five straight games, and perhaps just as importantly, hasn’t fumbled in nine straight games. Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to be a problem for defenses on the ground. He rushed six times for 66 yards against the Patriots last week, and has topped 60 yards in four straight games and five of the past six. EDGE: Bills.
Casey's Black Rock: Buffalo's only Chiefs Backer Bar

While the Buffalo Bills may stand out with the amount of Backer Bars associated with the team around the globe, other fanbases also have Backer Bars to their name. This includes the Chiefs, who have a Backer Bar in Buffalo - Casey’s Black Rock.
Bills (And Chiefs) Injury Report Ahead Of Divisional Playoffs

For a second-straight day, defensive end Mario Addison was the only Buffalo Bills player listed on the team’s injury report. The Bills held a walk-through session yesterday, but Addison was listed a limited participant with a shoulder injury he suffered in last Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card win over the New England Patriots.
Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week. On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it. “They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman...
In surprise, Ravens fire defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale after disappointing season

The Ravens have fired defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, a surprising shakeup that comes less than two weeks after the end of a disappointing season. In a statement the Ravens released Friday, coach John Harbaugh said that he and Martindale, who had one year remaining on his contract in Baltimore, had “agreed to move forward in separate directions.” “We have had a great run on ...
