ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks crash as predicted [Video]

By Jason Sen
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEmini S&P MARCH completed the right should of a small head & shoulders pattern breaking the neck line is at 4590/4580 for a medium term sell signal. A bounce to this level was a perfect sell opportunity again yesterday. A potential drop of 200 points is on the cards....

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Energy stocks show off as oil extends rally, USD bounces [Video]

It was quiet session yesterday as the US stock and bond markets remained closed for bank holiday, while the European equities kicked off the week mostly in the positive, especially with the FTSE 100 leading gains in Europe thanks to the rising oil prices. US crude advanced to the $85pb...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Australian stock market ASX200 Elliott Wave analysis 2022 [Video]

Australian Stock News 2022: ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS; ASX 200 Index, AUDUSD, CBA, BHP, RIO & FMG Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Trading Strategies. TradingLounge's SPECIAL DEAL Get 3 Months for the Price of 1 Month. 00:00 ASX200 (XJO) 19:47 Commonwealth Bank (CBA) 24:56 Resource stocks Iron Ore NCM BHP FMG RIO.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US stock market news [Video]

ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS Tesla (TSLA) Amazon (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Alphabet (GOOGL) Facebook (FB) Meta Platforms (META) Microsoft (MSFT) Technical Analysis & Day Trading Strategies. 00:00 Amazon (AMZN). 05:39 Alphabet (GOOGL). 10:27 Apple (AAPL). 17:27 Square (SQ). 20:07 Meta Platforms (META). 24:04 Tesla (TSLA). 30:26 Microsoft (MSFT). 40:16 Thanks for watching!
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Moving Average#Emini S P March#Nasdaq March#Emini Dow Jones March
FXStreet.com

Important change in trend US stocks, T-bonds, US dollar [Video]

1/13 Recap - The S&P opened with a 12 handle gap up and then traded another 6 handles higher into a 9:58 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 34 handles into a 10:51 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 19 handles into an 11:40 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 34 handles into a 12:48 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 22 handles into 2:02 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 57 handles into a 3:55 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P bounced 9 handles into the close.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Dollar drops and European energy stocks are on fire [Video]

It has been a relief to see the US inflation not going above the expectations for once! The consumer price index in the US rose 7% y-o-y in December, the highest pace in four decades, BUT, the figure was in line with analyst expectations, and brought forward the idea that this could be the point we see a peak in the inflation levels and light at the end of the long and dark inflation tunnel.
BUSINESS
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Decentraland Price Prediction: MANA relief rally capped at $3

Decentraland price shows its downtrend is still intact but a minor 18% uptrend seems likely. Transaction data shows that a cluster of underwater investors could prevent MANA from going beyond $3. A breakdown of the $2.20 barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a 32% crash to $1.49.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Solana price needs to recover recent losses or SOL will crash 35%

Solana price dug deep inside the $115.51 to $144.70 demand zone after the January 20 flash crash. Despite the recent sell-off, SOL can alleviate the bearish outlook by recovering above $135.71. A swing low below $115.51 will create a lower low, triggering a 35% crash to $78.76. Solana price experienced...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Press conference overshadows markets [Video]

US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 95.550. Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Down at 85.70. Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 154.13. Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 80 ticks Higher and trading at 4544.25. Gold:...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Downside bias: Downside day [Video]

US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 95.560. Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Up at 85.74. Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 7 ticks and trading at 153.15. Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 44 ticks Higher and trading at 4582.25. Gold:...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ripple – European Wrap 14 January [Video]

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC eyes retest of $50,000. Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Markets still not wowed [Video]

US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 95.885. Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Up at 79.34. Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 12 ticks and trading at 155.23. Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 88 ticks Higher and trading at 4683.00. Gold:...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy