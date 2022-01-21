Colorado's offense struggles down the stretch in loss to USC

Colorado forward Tristan da Silva, right, looks to pass the ball as Southern California guard Drew Peterson defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

BOULDER • Tad Boyle still doesn’t know how his Colorado team had a shot to knock off No. 16 USC on Thursday night in Boulder.

The stats suggested the Buffs shouldn’t have been in the game.

CU had 16 turnovers in the game, got outrebounded 47-32, including allowing USC to grab 18 offensive rebounds, and essentially went the final 6:30 minutes without a made basket.

“This loss is on me, I’ll take the blame,” Boyle said postgame. “Down the stretch there, we did not execute.”

Despite all of the stats suggesting otherwise, CU did truly have a shot to pull off the upset.

Down 57-56, Jabari Walker got a good look near the rim and missed. After the Trojans went 1-of-2 from the free throw line, CU still had a shot down 2, but Keeshawn Barthlemey missed a shot in the paint with 15 seconds left. Yet, that still wasn’t the nail in the coffin. USC split another pair of free throws and CU had the ball down 3 in the final 10 seconds. But Walker had the ball stripped away and all hope of even forcing overtime had faded away.

“We played really impatiently and turned the ball over 16 times,” Boyle said. “We didn’t get a shot there when we needed to get a shot. That’s on the coach.”

While Boyle was more than willing to take the blame on one of the key stats that plagued the Buffs, he wouldn’t blame himself for the other.

“I will not take the blame for getting outrebounded by 15,” Boyle said. “That’s on the players.”

Chevez Goodwin, a former Wofford transfer, had 18 rebounds for USC and also led the way with 14 points. Isaiah Mobley, the older brother of Cleveland Cavaliers center and NBA Rookie of the Year favorite Evan Mobley, also chipped in 13 points.

“Chevez Goodwin is a heck of a player,” Boyle said. “We talked about it at timeouts, whoever is boxing him out, just make sure he doesn't get the rebound. I thought our guys did a decent job of that and then I turn around and look and he’s got 7 offensive rebounds. He’s just a beast down there.”

But for as difficult as USC is to play with their size and length, the result of Thursday’s game could’ve been very different if the Buffs were simply able to execute in the half-court offense in the final 5 minutes of the game.

“We’ve proven that we can execute down the stretch,” Boyle said. “Now, tonight there was a little more on the line against a top-25 team and [in] a separation game in [the Pac-12]. We didn’t get it done tonight.”

Walker was one of three CU players in double figures, leading the way with 13 points. Evan Battey and Tristan da Silva had 10 each, while Colorado Springs native and Vanguard school alum Nique Clifford made his first career start in place of Elijah Parquet, who was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot during the game.

Clifford had a powerful fastbreak dunk that sparked a 10-0 Buffs run midway through the second half that turned a 6-point deficit into a 4-point lead. But CU was never able to ride the momentum in the final 10 minutes and it led to a clunky offense that fumbled away a chance at a key win over a ranked opponent.

“We always want to run so we can get those dunks in transition, we can get the open 3s in transition, but we have to understand in the half court it’s not going to come easy,” Boyle said. “You’re going to have to work and sometimes don’t want to work.”