College Sports

Paul Klee: If CU Buffs recover from USC loss to reach NCAA Tournament, Colorado's Nique Clifford will be a big part

By Paul Klee paul.klee@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
BOULDER — This is going to sound wild and crazy considering the Buffs lost the game, but Thursday night the future of CU basketball was on display.

His name is Nique Clifford, and he's going to play in the NBA. That’s right. You read it here first. That skinny kid from The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs, Class 3A ball, is going to make way too much money playing a game at Ball Arena, Madison Square Garden, the United Center in Chicago and whatever the Lakers call Staples Center these days.

That’s going to happen. Wait for it. Watch for it.

That’s then, this is now: the CU Buffs need their freshmen to grow up quick in order to reach the NCAA Tournament again, and Clifford’s name is at the top of that time-to-get-old-quick list. That was true in a 61-58 loss to No. 16 USC at CU Events Center, and it’s going to be true over the final 12 games of a PAC-12 season that hit a speed bump against a tough Trojans squad.

The Buffs can't afford to wait to grow up. If the Big Dance is a goal, it needs to happen now.

“This loss is on me,” Buffs coach Tad Boyle said after. "I'll take the blame."

The Buffs were way too hard on themselves after dropping a final-minute decision to USC.

“Not sure how we were (even) in it,” Boyle said.

Let’s be real about that. This is still a Buffs squad with two seniors and the rest freshmen and sophomores, and CU hadn’t lost to USC in four years. Now that's wild and crazy. While USC’s been shuffling through NBA prospects and FBI investigations the Buffs owned the Trojans through seven straight wins. No more. That tickled, too, because the Buffs had a shot to steal a big win until Jabari Walker’s shot trickled off the rim and the Trojans drew a deep breath.

The postgame emotion from Boyle and CU senior Evan Battey was the real stuff, because they’ve been around long enough to know the Buffs need to beat a Tournament team or three if they’re going to be a Tournament team. They haven’t beaten a Tournament team yet.

The Buffs would not be in the NCAA Tournament right now, but the good news is the NCAA Tournament is not right now. The Buffs have two months to prove they belong, once again, and without a doubt CU is capable of going dancing again. That’s on two guys: Boyle and Clifford.

It’s on Boyle, the coach, because his style of ball is how the Buffs will get there. When the Buffs defend and the Buffs rebound, they can beat anyone in the PAC-12 not named Arizona. Just look at Thursday. Perfect example. USC thumped CU in the rebounding department, 47-32. USC won.

Full disclosure, I did not expect these baby Buffs to be in this spot. They’re 12-5 on Jan. 21, and last year with All-American candidate McKinley Wright IV they were 11-4 on Jan. 21. Not a huge difference. They’ve had no dreadful losses yet. Now they need a few marquee wins, starting Saturday against No. 9 UCLA. Need that one.

Then there’s Nique, because his natural ability changes the Buffs. He got his first career start Thursday night, and mom (Angel) recorded the player introductions like Moms do. Meantime, Dad (Akai) looks like he could still lace ‘em up, like he did back in the day at Widefield High in Colorado Springs. Nique Clifford’s leap from Class 3A hoops in Colorado is nothing compared to the leap he must make if the Buffs are going to reach the NCAA Tournament in 2022. He must be more of a scoring threat, because the Buffs struggle to score. We know he can guard (CU assigned him to USC lead guard Boogie Ellis). We know he can rebound (he's second on the team). Time to score, kid, or at least present a threat of trying to score. He can do that, and the Buffs go on these painful droughts where they truly need another guy to score.

“It was a cool opportunity, but definitely didn’t get the outcome we wanted,” Clifford said after.

Shoot, The Keg was at its loudest after Clifford’s poster dunk and 3-pointer in the second half.

“That was a helluva play,” Battey said of Clifford’s dunk. Watch for it on SportsCenter.

And watch to see if the Buffs grow up in time to make another dent in March Madness. All the mistakes they made against a solid USC squad were young mistakes. They were big softies with the ball, turning it over 16 times. They didn’t seem to realize Top 25 teams compete as if their scholarships depend on it. CU got outworked by USC, and age can't be an excuse for effort.

“We all have to look in the mirror," Boyle said.

When I look at Nique Clifford, I see a future NBA player who can sustain the level of winning CU has enjoyed over the past decade. He's the link from a successful era to the next one. But the days before a pro career are going to zip by, as the senior seated next to him pointed out.

“I’m running out of time, personally, here at CU,” Battey said.

Don't wait. Seize it.

