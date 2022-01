It's official! Country music fans are getting hype to hop on the bandwagon with Miranda Lambert!. The star recently shared that she is gearing back up for round 2 of The Bandwagon Tour. After its success the first go round, fans were begging for more and that's exactly what they got. Miranda announced the tour on Instagram and wrote "The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town is BACK. This is one of the most fun tours I’ve ever done. See y’all for round two! Presale begins Jan 11. Join RanFans at mirandalambert.com to get first access to presale tickets. #GetOnAgain #TheBandwagonTour."

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO