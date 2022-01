This pretty-in-pink tipple is an often-forgotten pre-Prohibition delight that deserves a spot in your weeknight cocktail rotation. While the origin of this drink is unknown, its name comes from the “Florodora Sexette,” a group of six ladies who starred in one of the first successful Broadway musicals of the 20th century. Dressed in the same shade of flamingo pink as those aforementioned women, the Floradora is composed of raspberry syrup or liqueur, gin, ginger ale, and lime. The final product covers all the bases of the perfect refresher: tart, summery, a little spicy, and sessionable.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO