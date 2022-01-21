Thursday’s Scores

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — D.J. Smith had a season-high 27 points as Arkansas-Little Rock beat Texas-Arlington 98-96 in triple overtime on Saturday. Kevin Osawe made two free throws for a 98-95 lead with 10 seconds left. UTA’s David Azore was fouled on a 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining and he made the second of the three free throws. A split-second shot by Azore off the inbounds pass was off the mark.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 54 MINUTES AGO