Thursday’s Scores

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Davis had 18 points as Bethune-Cookman narrowly beat Jackson State 55-50 on Saturday. Marcus Garrett had 14 points and seven assists for Bethune-Cookman (5-13, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jayveous McKinnis had 16 points, nine rebounds and nine blocks for the Tigers (4-13, 2-4)....
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle tied his career high with 31 points as Penn defeated Yale 76-68 on Saturday. Clark Slajchert had 13 points for Penn (7-12, 4-2 Ivy League). Max Martz added 11 points. Jonah Charles had six rebounds. Jalen Gabbidon had 21 points for the Bulldogs (8-9,...
ATLANTA (AP) — Vince Cole had 23 points and hit four straight free throws in overtime as Coastal Carolina edged Georgia State 72-68 on Saturday. Cole hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added six rebounds and four blocks. Rudi Williams had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (11-8, 3-4 Sun...
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Jordan Walker had a career-high 36 points as UAB topped Louisiana Tech 83-76 on Saturday. Walker hit 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Quan Jackson had 14 points for UAB (16-4, 6-1 Conference USA). KJ Buffen added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Tavin Lovan had 10 points.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 28 points to help The Citadel ease past East Tennessee State 75-73 on Saturday. Jason Roche had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-10, 2-5 Southern Conference), who snapped a four-game skid on the road. Rudy Fitzgibbons, III added 14 points, while David Maynard scored 10.
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ryan Burkhardt had a career-high 21 points as Southeastern Louisiana defeated Nicholls State 101-93 on Saturday. Burkhardt shot 7 for 8 on 3-pointers. Joe Kasperzyk had 19 points for Southeastern Louisiana (10-10, 5-1 Southland Conference). Gus Okafor added 17 points. Jalyn Hinton had 13 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks.
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Airion Simmons had 18 points as Abilene Christian beat California Baptist 77-68 on Saturday. Coryon Mason had 14 points for Abilene Christian (12-7, 3-5 Western Athletic Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Immanuel Allen added 14 points. Mahki Morris had 10 points. Tre Armstrong...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey had 17 points and six assists as South Carolina Upstate defeated Charleston Southern 70-57 on Saturday. Bryson Mozone had 15 points and seven rebounds for South Carolina Upstate (8-10, 5-1 Big South Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Mysta Goodloe added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — D.J. Smith had a season-high 27 points as Arkansas-Little Rock beat Texas-Arlington 98-96 in triple overtime on Saturday. Kevin Osawe made two free throws for a 98-95 lead with 10 seconds left. UTA’s David Azore was fouled on a 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining and he made the second of the three free throws. A split-second shot by Azore off the inbounds pass was off the mark.
