Louisville, KY

Wes Moore following insane comeback vs. Louisville

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNC State women's basketball coach Wes...

247sports.com

247Sports

Louisville basketball, Chris Mack expected to part ways, per report

Chris Mack and Louisville are expected to part ways, according to a report from The Athletic's Seth Davis. Louisville's Board of Trustees and the University of Louisville's Athletic Association will meet Wednesday. The meeting will address “pending litigation and personnel matters,” according to 790 KRD’s Nick Coffey. Mack's Tuesday radio show was canceled. Cardinal Authority expert Jody Demling "would be very surprised if Chris Mack coaches another game at Louisville," with more information available here to 247Sports VIP members.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville basketball: Chris Mack's future unclear amid turbulent Year 4

Chris Mack’s future in Louisville could be on thin ice. Louisville's Board of Trustees and the University of Louisville's Athletic Association will meet Wednesday. The meeting will address “pending litigation and personnel matters,” according to 790 KRD’s Nick Coffey. Mack's Tuesday radio show was canceled. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Duke survives Clemson 71-69 in thrilling ACC finish

While the color on the opponent's jersey was basically the same as Saturday, the game on Tuesday night against Clemson couldn't have gone much differently for Duke in the early going. Trevor Keels was unable to go for the Blue Devils again in this game, still recovering from a right calf injury suffered against Florida State last week, and his absence was impactful on both ends of the court against the Tigers. At the Under-12 timeout, Duke was up 18-16 behind a series of unusual lineup combinations as Paolo Banchero committed two early fouls that sent him to the bench with 15:28 to play.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Louisville calls joint board meeting on Wednesday; Chris Mack radio program canceled for tonight

The University of Louisville Board of Trustees and the ULAA Board of Directors have called a special meeting for Wednesday afternoon. The 4 pm meeting's agenda details the purpose as "to discuss proposed or pending litigation and personnel matters." Adding to the speculation for the purpose behind the meetings is that UofL men's basketball head coach Chris Mack's weekly radio program for Tuesday evening has been canceled.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
247Sports

How to Watch: NC State vs. Notre Dame

RALEIGH, N.C. -- After arguably its most impressive win of the season over Virginia, NC State (10-10, 3-6) travels the Notre Dame (12-6, 5-2 ACC) for a Wednesday night contest. The Irish are coming off an impressive 12-point road win over Louisville last Saturday. Notre Dame is led by junior...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Wildcats finally welcome one-time commit DJ Jeffries to Rupp Arena

Nearly four years after originally committing to Kentucky, DJ Jeffries will finally step foot on the court at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. But when he does, it will be for Mississippi State, who takes on the Wildcats in an SEC clash on ESPN at 9 PM ET. Get the latest...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Lady Vols post Keyen Green lost for season with torn ACL

For the second time in her career, Keyen Green has torn an ACL – once on each knee – and will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season for the Lady Vols. Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper confirmed the severity of the injury during availability with the media on Tuesday. Green was injured Sunday on a drive to the basket against Georgia in the third quarter and immediately reached for her left knee after she hit the ground. Following the 63-55 win over the Lady Bulldogs in Athens, the head coach said the injury would be assessed via diagnostic tests after the team returned to Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wes Moore
Wes Moore
247Sports

Staley has two McDonald's All-Americans

Both of Dawn Staley’s 2023 signees were named to the prestigious McDonalds All-America team announced earlier today. Both players hail from the Palmetto State, and it’s the first time since former Gamecock great A’ja Wilson signed with Staley’s program that the Gamecocks have signed a prospect from the state of South Carolina.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Top 50 target Johntay Cook II to visit Louisville this weekend

The list of recruits set to visit this Louisville is certainly star-studded. Joining the expected group will be 2023 Top 50 prospect Johntay Cook II from DeSoto, Tex. The four-star wide receiver will be among a collection of recruits that also includes a group of four-star targets from Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco High School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

VIDEO: UAB transfer DL Antonio Moultrie season highlights

Watch UAB transfer defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie during the 2021 season. Moultrie, who recently announced a transfer to Miami, recorded 62 tackles, seven for a loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery in 12 games for the 9-4 Blazers. His best game came in the Independence Bowl...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Nc State#Pack
247Sports

Former Top247 safety Alijah Clark announces transfer to Syracuse

Former Top247 safety and Rutgers defensive back Alijah Clark is joining up with his former high school teammate and close friend at Syracuse. Clark, who played at Camden (N.J.), announced his commitment to Syracuse in what is a major get for Orange coach Dino Babers. He will be reunited with defensive back Duce Chestnut. Both starred in high school at Camden.
SYRACUSE, MO
247Sports

Carey Pulls in Pac-12 Weekly Awards

SAN FRANCISCO – Freshman Jade Carey earned two Pac-12 weekly awards following her record-breaking performance in the Pac-12 opener against UCLA and UC Davis, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The weekly honors for the Olympic gold medalist marks the first of her young Beaver career. Carey was named both...
SPORTS
247Sports

Barnes: Teams that don't defend suffer 'long nights'

Rick Barnes, like everyone else with at least a casual interest in Tennessee basketball, would like the Vols to be more consistent on the offensive end of the floor. Barnes and his staff have rebuilt many jump shots over the years, and they believe wholeheartedly in their fluid, unselfish system that allows everyone on the floor opportunities to get clean looks. The veteran coach loves the sight of an in-rhythm shot going through the net, and he fights — sometimes unsuccessfully — the urge to cringe when his team goes through rough patches full of miss after miss after miss.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports
247Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

PK Park undergoing renovations ahead of 2022 season

Oregon's PK Park has had its fair share of criticism in years previous. The funky dimensions and cavernous outfield have turned the diamond into pitcher-friendly confines. For the 2022 season, Oregon and opposing teams pitchers may not be so friendly to the new and renovated PK Park. "Yeah, it's coming...
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Roche lands an offer from Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Defensive Line Coach J.C. Price extended a new scholarship offer on Tuesday afternoon while recruiting in the state of Maryland. Class of 2023 slot receiver/running back Devin Roche (. , MD/Dunbar) landed a verbal scholarship offer from the Hokies. Roche also holds offers from Maryland and Kent State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

White accepts Senior Bowl invite

Former South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White has been chosen to play in another all-star game. The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced on Tuesday night that White has accepted an invite to play in that game on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Mobile, Ala. Before each NFL Draft, the Senior Bowl...
MOBILE, AL

