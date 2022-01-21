Vance Joseph to Interview with Dolphins for Head Coach Position

Joseph also spent time with the Bengals, 49ers and Texans as a defensive backs coach prior to arriving to Miami.

During Joseph's two seasons with Denver, the team had a record of 11-21 before being fired. The Broncos didn't finish above third place in the AFC West during his time with the team and there was a parade of quarterbacks in his two seasons.

To this point, the Dolphins are the only team set to interview Joseph. Should the Dolphins opt for other options, its likely Joseph will return to Arizona for a fourth season.

Miami has numerous candidates, with five coaches already having interviewed with the club: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (Jan. 16), Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (Jan. 16), 48ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel (Jan. 19), Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (Jan. 20) and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (Jan. 20).

Thomas Brown, the Rams' assistant head coach/running backs coach is also set to interview Friday with the Dolphins.

Joseph isn't the only member of the organization to receive interviews elsewhere, as Cardinals vice president, pro personnel Adrian Wilson and vice president, player personnel Quentin Harris each were interviewed by the New York Giants for their general manager job.