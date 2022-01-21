ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vance Joseph to Interview with Dolphins for Head Coach Position

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNvU4_0drcHWUG00

Joseph also spent time with the Bengals, 49ers and Texans as a defensive backs coach prior to arriving to Miami.

During Joseph's two seasons with Denver, the team had a record of 11-21 before being fired. The Broncos didn't finish above third place in the AFC West during his time with the team and there was a parade of quarterbacks in his two seasons.

To this point, the Dolphins are the only team set to interview Joseph. Should the Dolphins opt for other options, its likely Joseph will return to Arizona for a fourth season.

Miami has numerous candidates, with five coaches already having interviewed with the club: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (Jan. 16), Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (Jan. 16), 48ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel (Jan. 19), Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (Jan. 20) and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (Jan. 20).

Thomas Brown, the Rams' assistant head coach/running backs coach is also set to interview Friday with the Dolphins.

Joseph isn't the only member of the organization to receive interviews elsewhere, as Cardinals vice president, pro personnel Adrian Wilson and vice president, player personnel Quentin Harris each were interviewed by the New York Giants for their general manager job.

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Sad Cowboys Fan Busted – Was At Game with Side Chick

If there is one thing fans of the Dallas Cowboys are quite familiar with it is the concept of losing. You know, not winning, like what the Cowboys did last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend of the playoffs. The Cowboys had a...
NFL
FanSided

Michael Irvin knows exactly who to blame for Cowboys playoff failure

Michael Irvin puts the onus on Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and CeeDee Lamb for the Cowboys season coming to an unceremonious end. Forget the final play of the Dallas Cowboys’ disappointing season-ending 23-17 loss to San Francisco. Yes, Dak Prescott needed to get down earlier and/or the play call should have been anything else besides the bizarre quarterback draw that Mike McCarthy is still defending to someone somewhere.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Names 3 Coaches He’d Fire Mike McCarthy For

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has made it well known he wants Mike McCarthy fired. In fact, there’s three coaches in particular he’d fire McCarthy for, but his wishes are a bit far fetched. The Cowboys suffered yet another early-playoff exit last weekend in a loss to the 49ers....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Hints At Blockbuster Cowboys Move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday afternoon. The NFC East champs went home empty-handed and are now left looking for answers about where to go from here. Among the possible major changes that Dallas could make is...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jimmy Johnson Has 2 Words for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - & for Tony Romo

With two simple words of analysis following a loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend that yet again ends the Super Bowl hopes of a Dallas Cowboys team led by a quarterback that isn’t ever quite good enough, Jimmy Johnson sharply framed the woes of his old team.
NFL
Sporting News

Ezekiel Elliott's reaction to final play of Cowboys-49ers game revealed in NFL Films video

Ezekiel Elliott had the same reaction as everyone else watching the end of the Cowboys-49ers game: confusion and disbelief. On the final play of Sunday's NFC wild-card matchup, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott ran the ball up the middle and took it inside San Francisco's 30-yard line. The Cowboys had no timeouts remaining, so the offensive unit sprinted to the line of scrimmage in order to spike the ball and stop the clock.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Bills#Bengals#Texans#American Football#Cowboys#The New York Giants
NESN

Chris Broussard: ‘No Way’ Tom Brady Returns To Bucs Next Season Unless…

Chris Broussard believes Tom Brady ultimately will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season — under one condition. Brady has been the subject of retirement rumblings in recent days as the Bucs prepare for their divisional-round playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, and Broussard wonders whether an offseason conversation with Tampa Bay’s front office could determine the quarterback’s future.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Michigan dealt big Jim Harbaugh blow amid Raiders interest

Multiple franchises across the NFL are searching for their new head coach. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they have an interesting situation as Rich Bisaccia has proven to be a solid coach after filling in for Jon Gruden. Regardless, the Michigan Wolverines seem to believe their current head coach Jim Harbaugh is chomping at the bit to head to Vegas.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin’s Net Worth in 2022

Mike Tomlin’s net worth in 2022 is $16 million. Tomlin is an American football coach. He’s the youngest head coach to ever win the Super Bowl. In addition to this, he is the record holder for the most consecutive non-losing seasons to start his NFL coaching career. But for this article, let’s take a closer look at Mike Tomlin’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on the reality of Cowboys playoff loss to the 49ers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy has had some time to analyze the Dallas Cowboys playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After a bit of thought, the NFL analyst from NBC has come to the conclusion that it was the Cowboys’ abysmal play and not the referees that cost Dallas the game. While that should be common knowledge, it had to be verified because of Dallas’ players and fans’ stubborn insistence that they were not given a fair chance at the end of the game. Dungy stated the following on his personal Twitter account on Monday:
NFL
The Spun

Anonymous Raiders Player Has Telling Admission On Jon Gruden

The Las Vegas Raiders overcame various trials and tribulations within the organization to make the NFL playoffs this season. The NFC West franchise won its last four regular season games under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after a year filled with drama off the field to end the campaign on a high note.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

The Case for Cutting Adam Thielen

People will hate this idea, and yet it’s one the Vikings need to be asking themselves. One imagines that the current GM interviews include plenty of discussion surrounding the salary cap plan. It’s been something I’ve focused on since the before the season ended, publishing pieces looking at specific contracts (such as Conklin, Cook, and Peterson) and then the more large scale questions (such as the impending 2022 crunch and void years). Now, it’s time to lay out the case for cutting Adam Thielen.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Honest Admission On Rematch Vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already faced the Log Angeles Rams, their opponent in Sunday’s divisional round playoff game, during the regular season. In Week 3, the Bucs fell 34-24 to the Rams out in Los Angeles. Tom Brady threw for 432 yards, but it wasn’t enough to overcome four touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford.
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
812
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy