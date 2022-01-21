ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Free Weekend on Steam for Excellent VR Music Game Synth Riders

By James Cunningham on January 20, 2022
hardcoregamer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Beat Saber gets most of the love there’s a thriving genre of music games in VR that don’t involve light sabers. One of the oldest is Synth Riders, which uses the familiar “trace the music with your hands” to create note patterns that lead you in a dance to the...

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Get Exploring Through Space with Astroneer on Nintendo Switch

Astroneer has been a delightfully popular space adventure indie title that let players dive into the unknown planets through the solar system. Now it’s available and raring to go on Nintendo Switch, where players can take adventures on the go or relax in space at home with others online. The only limit is how far these astronauts are willing to go, so get ready to find materials and expand on the horizon that awaits them throughout endless space.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Portal 2’ is the first Steam Deck verified game

Portal 2, a flagship title of Steam developer Valve, is the first game to become deck verified, in preparation for the launch of the Steam Deck. Last year, Valve announced that games that run without any problems on the Steam Deck that have been manually reviewed by the company will receive the status of deck verified. Thanks to SteamDB, we know that Portal 2 is the first game to officially be declared as deck verified.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Headset#Dance#Dlc
The Windows Club

Steam says Game is running but it is not showing

Steam is one of the most popular gaming launchers in the world. It’s used and loved by a huge chunk of the gaming industry. So, when they complain about an issue, you know it’s serious. As of late, many users have complained that Steam says the game is running – but it is not showing! This happens when they close the game and Steam is unable to register your action. In this article, we are going to see how you can resolve the issue with some very simple solutions.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Hitman 3 Year 2 Plans Include VR, Steam, Map, And More

IO Interactive has revealed some of its plans for Hitman 3 Year 2. They include a Steam release for the game, ray tracing functionality, and two new game modes. There's also a new map in the works that will be revealed in full later down the line. What's coming in...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Best VR Game of 2021 - Article

Last year, VGChartz introduced Best VR Game as a new category. It was mostly inspired by the eventual winner: Half-Life: Alyx. Although this year didn't introduce us to a platform-defining experience of that caliber, VR still had a commendable year. One ongoing trend for this platform has been rock-solid ports of older iconic titles, and 2021 was no exception on that front. As the medium progresses, so too does every developer's knowhow about it. These nominees were among the best examples of that in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
PCGamesN

If PUBG is the biggest Steam game of all time, free-to-play PUBG is the sixth-biggest

PUBG: Battlegrounds – the game formerly known as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – still holds the record for the biggest concurrent player count ever registered on Steam. It remains one of the biggest games on the platform, but it’s nowhere near those early heights, even after going free-to-play. That’s just a question of perspective, though, as the newly-relaunched game has reached well over a half-million concurrent players.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

PUBG Player Count Nearly Doubles on Steam After Free-to-Play Launch

The PUBG player count has practically doubled overnight. The reason why is simple: the PUBG free-to-play release has proven to be immensely popular. PUBG is inarguably one of the games that started the modern Battle Royale craze, but it hasn't enjoyed the same level of success as its contemporaries in recent years. Although it's sold well over 70 million units, the game's original creator Brendan Green has left to start his own company and the PUBG player count has remained relatively stagnant over the last year (at least on Steam).
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Hitman 3 is coming to Steam and PC Game Pass

Hitman 3, IO Interactive’s stealth game about a bald dude who just loves picking off hard-to-reach baddies, is coming to more platforms, and soon. The studio has just announced in its Year Two reveal livestream that the 2021 game is headed to Steam and Xbox’s PC Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Launching a VR game these days is "A perfect storm of shit"

With 2013's Skulls of the Shogun and 2016's Galak-Z, Kyoto-based 17-bit was establishing itself as a boutique studio for retro-inspired 2D games. But as development on Galak-Z wound down, 17-bit CEO Jake Kazdal tells GamesIndustry.biz he had developed a "burning passion to check out this new medium that was VR and see what it was all about."
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Moon Farming: Prologue is free on Steam

Explore the moon as you prepare your base and build farms. SimulaM has made the prologue of their new game, Moon Farming, accessible for free on Steam. The game’s creators have become bored of the conventional base construction and agricultural games, which are normally set on the planet Earth. The developer team wanted to push the boundaries of Earth’s space frontiers, so they set their new farm management game on the moon.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Elden Ring is now the most wishlisted game on Steam

Elden Ring is eagerly anticipated by the fans of From Software's work who only grew in numbers over the past decades due to the company releasing a series of games that no other developer could replicate to the same extent of success. As such, the game already has a huge chance for success and the stats from Steam are suggesting this will indeed happen, come February 25, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

SuperTux released free on Steam, an open source classic

Giving a nice boost to a classic free and open source game, SuperTux has now been released on Steam and it's free to download and play. "Run and jump through SuperTux, the sidescrolling 2D platformer starring Tux, the Linux mascot. Squish and knock out enemies, collect powerups, and solve platforming puzzles throughout the Icy Island and the Rooted Forest, as Tux tries to save his beloved Penny from her kidnapper, Nolok!"
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Would You Be Open to Synth/Electronic Music in Future Zelda Games?

I am a big, big fan of 80’s inspired synthwave music. Something about the way the music conveys a sense nostalgia while at the same time manage to sound futuristic is something that’s always hooked me about that style of music. Perhaps it’s that futuristic slant that serves as the reason why you don’t hear it in a ton of Nintendo games, however, which I’ve always thought is a shame, as when Nintendo has used electronic, synthy music in its games, it’s been awesome (see Prime, Metroid). Admittedly, that style of music I think has to somewhat match the esthetic of the game, but I ask you this: with Zelda, and in particular Breath of the Wild, moving towards a more futuristic presentation with its Guardian swords, Sheikah sates, Divine Beasts and what have you, would electronic synth music fit in Zelda going forward?
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Review: Nobody Saves the World

If anything is true of a game developed by Drinkbox, it’s that the Toronto-based outfit aren’t afraid of a little color. An excess of color, some might say — semi-abstract shapes and figures bursting with a vibrancy that stretches right across the spectrum and back again. One moment you’re moving through a splendor of greens and blues, the next Drinkbox have yanked the dial so far in the opposite direction that the more purple/magenta/rose regions are filling one’s screen. Liberal use of color is nothing new to this space, nor is the idea that studios aren’t afraid to get weird with the visuals and the premise on show. It’s that eccentricity and somewhat unordinary approach that has helped Drinkbox establish itself in a little under a decade of activity.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Sega Announces Jet Blaster for Arcades

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen an original watercraft-themed pure racing game. We did get Kandagawa Jet Girls, but that was more of a combat racer with a watercraft theme. Sega is hitting arcades with Jet Blaster – which looks very much like a more modern take on Wave Race. The cabinet itself features a Hang On-style craft while wind effects on the craft itself help immerse you into it. There are seven tracks and five characters to play with, and the footrests have a lighting pattern that resembles actual waves.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

The Cuphead Show! Debuts This February

Well, it looks like 2022 will be a rather big year for Cuphead. Not that things have slowed down for the franchise ever since the game’s initial release in 2017, but this year sees some massive developments finally coming to fruition. Aside from the much-anticipated Delicious Last Course DLC finally arriving in June, it was announced today that the Netflix animated series The Cuphead Show!, first announced in 2019, will finally premiere in February. The news was accompanied by the first official trailer that gives us our biggest look at the show yet, which you can check out below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy