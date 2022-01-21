ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Greg Pateryn: Down to taxi squad

 1 day ago

Pateryn was reassigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per...

NBA
griffinshockey.com

Pickard Gets Called to Taxi Squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Pickard was the backup goaltender for Detroit on Jan. 17 against Buffalo and has appeared in 113 NHL games throughout his career, with his most recent game action coming on May 8, 2021 against Columbus. The netminder has posted a 34-53-10 record in the NHL with a 3.01 goals against average, 0.904 save percentage and four shutouts. The 10-year-pro has seen action in 26 of the 32 games this season with Grand Rapids. He set a new AHL career high for consecutive games played (14) on Dec. 10 at Manitoba and made his 12th straight start on Dec. 22, which set a new career high for the goaltender. Pickard currently places sixth in the AHL with a 2.34 goals against average while his 0.929 save percentage ranks second.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Oskar Steen: Reverts to taxi squad

Steen was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Steen has played in nine straight games, so there's a good chance he's back on the active roster for Thursday's meeting with the Capitals. He's at five points and 19 hits in 12 NHL contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Sheldon Dries: Summoned to taxi squad

Dries was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday. Dries will spend some time practicing with the big club while he's on the taxi squad. The 27-year-old has six points in 48 career NHL games over the last three seasons, but he's yet to make his Canucks debut.
NHL
KREX

Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy: Dropped to taxi squad

Foudy was reassigned to the taxi squad Thursday. Foudy will likely continue to bounce between levels through the season. He picked up one shot and one hit in 11:51 of ice time during his season debut with the Blue Jackets on Saturday against the Panthers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Moves to taxi squad

Vaakanainen was demoted to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Vaakanainen could be back with the big club if Mike Reilly (COVID-19 protocols) remains out for Thursday's game versus the Capitals. He has four helpers in six contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Drops to taxi squad

Sgarbossa was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Sgarbossa has not played in the Capitals' last four games, instead serving as a healthy scratch. He'll move to the taxi squad to make room for defensemen Michal Kempny.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Back on taxi squad

Czarnik was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly. Czarnik is little more than forward depth for the Islanders while he's on the taxi squad. Even if he moves to the active roster, he's unlikely to see more than a bottom-six role on a low-scoring team.
NHL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Sabres' Jack Quinn: Brought up to taxi squad

Quinn was promoted from AHL Rochester to the taxi squad Thursday. Quinn will presumably be on hand as an emergency option for Thursday night's game versus the Stars. The 2020 eighth overall pick has racked up 18 goals and 35 points through 24 AHL appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Sent to taxi squad

Larsson was sent down to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly. Larsson may not be needed on the active roster going forward, as Simon Benoit cleared the COVID-19 protocols Thursday. The 24-year-old Larsson will continue to be near the top of the list of call-ups should the Ducks need a left-shot blueliner.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Justin Bailey: Rises to taxi squad

Bailey was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday. Bailey could rise to the active roster soon, as J.T. Miller is awaiting confirmation after returning a positive PCR test for COVID-19. The 26-year-old Bailey could be an option to fill in for a bottom-six role in Friday's game versus the Panthers if Miller ends up being unavailable.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Ducks' Vinni Lettieri: Off to taxi squad

Lettieri was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly. Lettieri continues to cycle through levels for the Ducks. The 26-year-old may return to the active roster Friday if Troy Terry doesn't clear the COVID-19 protocols.
NHL

