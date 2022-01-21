Canucks' Sheldon Rempal: Back with taxi squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Pickard was the backup goaltender for Detroit on Jan. 17 against Buffalo and has appeared in 113 NHL games throughout his career, with his most recent game action coming on May 8, 2021 against Columbus. The netminder has posted a 34-53-10 record in the NHL with a 3.01 goals against average, 0.904 save percentage and four shutouts. The 10-year-pro has seen action in 26 of the 32 games this season with Grand Rapids. He set a new AHL career high for consecutive games played (14) on Dec. 10 at Manitoba and made his 12th straight start on Dec. 22, which set a new career high for the goaltender. Pickard currently places sixth in the AHL with a 2.34 goals against average while his 0.929 save percentage ranks second.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO