74-Year-Old Woman Killed In Medford House Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A standoff in Southwest Philadelphia ended with gunfire and three people in the hospital Wednesday night, according to police. Authorities rushed to the 5800 block of Trinity Street around 11:13 p.m.
Officers arrived to find several shell casings on the porch, as well as car on the street riddled with bullets. When police knocked, they could see 15-20 people inside. They declared a barricade out of caution when no one answered the door.
“[Officers] noticed there were several people walking around in the house,” Captain Joe Green with Philadelphia police said, adding, “They voluntarily came out.”
Police then searched the home and found three victims. Two of the victims are a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. The woman was shot three times. All three victims are considered stable.
Four adults and three children were also removed from the residence.
The shooting is still under investigation.
