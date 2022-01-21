ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
74-Year-Old Woman Killed In Medford House Fire

By CBS3 Staff
 1 day ago

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Officials are investigating a fire that killed an elderly woman in Burlington County Thursday night. Chopper 3 was over the firefight on Taunton Boulevard in Medford around 6 p.m.

Authorities say a 74-year-old woman’s body was found on the second floor of the home.

The victim has not been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

