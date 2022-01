Trigg County Hospital will host a vaccine clinic Friday morning for anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccination. Hospital Administrator John Sumner says he has received requests from community members who are wanting the COVID-19. Sumner says the hospital will host a vaccine clinic from 9 until 10 at the front entrance to the hospital. Sumner says the vaccine clinic will be for anyone wanting to receive the first or second COVID-19 vaccination or their booster shot. He says a vial of vaccine will provide shots for 20 people. Sumner adds if the response goes well, they will offer more vaccine opportunities.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO