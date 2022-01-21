Big Country Girls Basketball Standings (through Jan. 20)

Three area girls basketball teams are ranked among the state’s best in the January 17 rankings from WSN:. ************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams...
Alyssa O’Malley’s happy place is inside a basketball gym. That’s where the Merkel senior spends most of her free time, honing her shot and working on her craft. “A special coach once told me that there is always someone out there working harder than you,” O’Malley said. “There is a lot of pride taken into my work ethic as I know that the preparation side of the game is vital to the way I perform.”
And true to form, a 6-18 SHS team put a scare into the Lions (18-7, 2-0) who held on for a 67-59 win in a physical game played before an enthusiastic crowd at the Stephenville gym. The game served as the nightcap for a varsity doubleheader, with the Stephenville girls taking the first contest 51-28.
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – This year’s Cullman County Basketball Tournament is upon us, and the action tipped off with four junior varsity battles at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum Saturday afternoon. The Holly Pond Lady Broncos got things started with a 39-24 win over Vinemont and West Point’s JV boys followed them with a dominant, 63-22 win over Hanceville. The West Point Lady Warriors downed Cold Springs 51-15 in the second JV Girls bout of the day and in the nightcap, Fairview’s JV Boys advanced after defeating Cold Springs 60-19.
Hanover Central girls basketball team will be having their senior night this week. They will hold their senior night this Friday January 14th against Chesterton High School. This is going to be one of the last home games for three seniors this year. These three seniors are Maria Davenport, Alexis Yuhasz, and Sabrina Siems. These three seniors have been playing with each other since Hanover Central’s Junior Wildcats team. Maria Davenport is Hanover Girls SF. She is 5’7”. Maria played JV for her freshman year and Sophomore year. She started playing Varsity her junior year and is now finishing Varsity her senior year. Sabrina Siems is Hanover’s SG and is 5’4”. She played JV her first two years and is playing varsity her last and junior year of basketball. Alexis Yuhasz is Hanover post. She is 5 ‘8 “ and she is one of the best posts in our Conference.
Maya Summerville scored 15 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two blocks to lead Morristown to a victory at home over Montville, 54-42. Kathryn Duff recorded eight points, eight rebounds and four steals while Olivia Schubiger added six points and three assists for Morristown (3-1), which bounced back from a slow start, facing an eight-point lead after one before outscoring Montville 14-8 in the second quarter to swing the momentum.
Saturday marked the conclusion of a big basketball tournament week across the Oklahoma City area and state.
Here's what The Oklahoman's staff learned from championship games across the city:
Motivation was not needed for Saturday afternoon’s matchup that pitted two Top Six USCAA DII teams against one another in Founders Hall Gym. The coaches didn’t have to post locker room blackboard material, nor did they have to remind their players that this was a huge midseason clash during their pregame pep talk. You can best believe however, that both coaches were talking about the game afterward -- a 86-79 victory by No. 6 KSU Tuscarawas over No. 3 Miami Hamilton.
PHILADELPHIA – The much-anticipated showdown between the Inter-Academic League’s top two heavyweights offered less drama than anticipated. The winner by knockout? Penn Charter. Now on a six-game winning streak, Penn Charter (11-2 overall) stands alone atop the standings with a 5-0 record, one game better than the Fighting...
