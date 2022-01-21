Big Country Girls Basketball Standings (through Jan. 20)

Hanover Central girls basketball team will be having their senior night this week. They will hold their senior night this Friday January 14th against Chesterton High School. This is going to be one of the last home games for three seniors this year. These three seniors are Maria Davenport, Alexis Yuhasz, and Sabrina Siems. These three seniors have been playing with each other since Hanover Central’s Junior Wildcats team. Maria Davenport is Hanover Girls SF. She is 5’7”. Maria played JV for her freshman year and Sophomore year. She started playing Varsity her junior year and is now finishing Varsity her senior year. Sabrina Siems is Hanover’s SG and is 5’4”. She played JV her first two years and is playing varsity her last and junior year of basketball. Alexis Yuhasz is Hanover post. She is 5 ‘8 “ and she is one of the best posts in our Conference.

