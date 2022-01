NDS is a hermaphroditic dock standard. A particular NDS can be either "passive" or active. At least one of the two spacecraft must have an "active" NDS. I assumed that Orion, Starliner, and Dragon 2 all have "active" NDS. Is this true? I also assumed Starship HLS is required to have an "active" NDS. I don't know if any of the NDS ports on ISS or Gateway are "active". In any event, we know that for Artemis 3, Orion and HLS were originally supposed to dock with Gateway, but are now planned to dock to each other. If NDS works as designed, than any pair of these spacecraft should be able to dock to each other, e.g. for an emergency rescue of a Crew Dragon crew by a Starliner or vice versa.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO