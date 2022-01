REDDING, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Rock superstar and actor Meat Loaf died Thursday night at age 74. Meat Loaf had an amazing career, selling 100 million records around the world and appearing in 50 movies and TV shows, but he somehow also made time to coach high school softball in suburban Connecticut. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports, Orchard Drive in Redding has zero show biz glitz, which is exactly why Meat Loaf and his first wife, Leslie, raised their daughters there in the ’90s during a lull in his career. Watch: Rock Star Meat Loaf Dead At 74 — Chris Lindwall became friends with...

