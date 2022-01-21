ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Chief medical officer says all US Winter Olympians vaccinated

Salina Post
Salina Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic top doctor says all of the 200-plus athletes heading to Beijing for the Olympics next month are fully...

salinapost.com

