Big Country Boys Basketball Standings (through Jan. 20)

PHILADELPHIA – The much-anticipated showdown between the Inter-Academic League’s top two heavyweights offered less drama than anticipated. The winner by knockout? Penn Charter. Now on a six-game winning streak, Penn Charter (11-2 overall) stands alone atop the standings with a 5-0 record, one game better than the Fighting...
Korbyn Samuels made six free throws on the way to a team-high 24 points to lead Patrick School to a victory over Gilbert, Arizona-based Hillcrest Prep, 58-35, at the Big North Shootout at Roselle Catholic. Dionte Johnson recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Caleeb Embeya added seven...
Alyssa O’Malley’s happy place is inside a basketball gym. That’s where the Merkel senior spends most of her free time, honing her shot and working on her craft. “A special coach once told me that there is always someone out there working harder than you,” O’Malley said. “There is a lot of pride taken into my work ethic as I know that the preparation side of the game is vital to the way I perform.”
And true to form, a 6-18 SHS team put a scare into the Lions (18-7, 2-0) who held on for a 67-59 win in a physical game played before an enthusiastic crowd at the Stephenville gym. The game served as the nightcap for a varsity doubleheader, with the Stephenville girls taking the first contest 51-28.
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – This year’s Cullman County Basketball Tournament is upon us, and the action tipped off with four junior varsity battles at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum Saturday afternoon. The Holly Pond Lady Broncos got things started with a 39-24 win over Vinemont and West Point’s JV boys followed them with a dominant, 63-22 win over Hanceville. The West Point Lady Warriors downed Cold Springs 51-15 in the second JV Girls bout of the day and in the nightcap, Fairview’s JV Boys advanced after defeating Cold Springs 60-19.
Holly Pond 39 – Vinemont 24 (JV Girls)
Trinity Sartin knocked down a...
SWANTON – The shooting in last nig...
Junior Keenan Reiss finished with 20 points as Hightstown outlasted Ewing 66-53 in Ewing. Senior Ayden Hogan added 18 points while junior Robert Eaves chipped in with 13 for Hightstown (5-5). Senior Danny Wersching tallied eight points. Junior Kenny Rankin led Ewing (4-3) with 24 points and junior Naire Preston...
Saturday marked the conclusion of a big basketball tournament week across the Oklahoma City area and state.
Here's what The Oklahoman's staff learned from championship games across the city:
Bruce Gray Invitational
Motivation was not needed for Saturday afternoon’s matchup that pitted two Top Six USCAA DII teams against one another in Founders Hall Gym. The coaches didn’t have to post locker room blackboard material, nor did they have to remind their players that this was a huge midseason clash during their pregame pep talk. You can best believe however, that both coaches were talking about the game afterward -- a 86-79 victory by No. 6 KSU Tuscarawas over No. 3 Miami Hamilton.
Each Thursday night, Big Country Preps will publish area boys and girls basketball statistical leaders. This database will be continually updated for our subscribers throughout the remainder of the season, using only those statistics submitted by area coaches. Teams that do not submit their statistics in a given week will...
Lake City earned its eighth straight conference win with a 56-44 victory over Goodhue in Hiawatha Valley League play Thursday night. The Tigers had a 30-21 lead at the half and stretched it out to a 19-point lead in the second. Justin Wohlers shot well from beyond the arc, making...
