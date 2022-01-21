ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results (Unaudited)

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Golden Valley Bancshares (OTC PINK:GVYB), with its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank headquartered in Chico, California today reported fourth quarter 2021 net profit of $1,087,756, and year to date net profit of $5,159,320, 15.3% and 26.0% increases from the same period...

