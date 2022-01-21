ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Luxury Car Lease Fraud: Baldwin Hills Man Defrauds 128 Victims Of Estimated $1.5 Million, Prosecutors Say

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhOfM_0drcBWH000

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Baldwin Hills man pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal criminal charge for conning victims nationwide into giving him their high-end and exotic vehicles with bogus promises he would find other people to take over their car leases.

Geoffrey Eldridge Hull, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin set a May 26 sentencing hearing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvwpu_0drcBWH000

Geoffrey Hull, 41, of Baldwin Hills. (CBSLA)

Hull was investigated and exposed by CBS2 News Investigative Reporter David Goldstein in 2008 and in 2019.

From April 2016 to November 2019, Hull marketed himself and his companies as being able to find people to take over leases for high-end and exotic cars — such as Bentleys, Ferraris and Maseratis — from individuals no longer wishing to continue those leases. Despite assuring victims that his venture was successful, Hull and his companies did not find people to take over these leases, according to his plea agreement filed in Los Angeles federal court.

Hull agreed to cover monthly lease payments and promised leaseholders that he would quickly find credit-qualified buyers to legally assume the lease through the original finance company. Hull used a longtime friend and business associate to vouch for the quality of the program.

In fact, Hull offered the luxury cars for rent and passed little of the rent money to the original leaseholders, who were still responsible for lease payments. Furthermore, Hull made few, if any, timely car lease payments, according to prosecutors.

Hull ignored victims’ requests for the return of their vehicles, prompting some to make stolen car reports to law enforcement agencies. When some victims’ cars were returned after law enforcement seizures, repossessions and other means, the cars were often damaged, had incurred toll and parking violations or had been driven over the allotted mileage.

When victims posted negative reviews online about Hull and his company, Hull would change his company name and resume the scheme.

In total, Hull defrauded at least 128 individuals and caused an actual loss of at least $1.5 million, prosecutors said.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Bail Cut In Half For 22-Year-Old Brandon McDowell, Accused Of Giving Lethal Fentanyl Dose To 20-Year-Old Woman

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A federal judge on Thursday ordered that bail be cut in half for a 22-year-old Riverside man accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman, likely enabling the defendant to be released from detention pending trial. (CBSLA) Brandon Michael McDowell of San Bernardino was indicted last month on one count of distributing fentanyl resulting in a fatality, following a nearly two-year investigation into the death of 20-year-old Alexandra Capelouto. RELATED: Brandon McDowell Charged In Sale Of Fentanyl-Laced Pills Over Snapchat That Caused Overdose Death Bail reduction motions submitted by McDowell’s federal public defender were reviewed by U.S....
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Gascón Chides Union Pacific For Lax Security, Says DA’s Office Willing To Work With Railroad Company

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Friday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón responded to concerns held by officials at Union Pacific about thefts and safety on the train tracks. (credit: CBS) RELATED: Thieves Raiding Cargo Containers, Stealing Packages On Downtown Section Of Union Pacific Train Tracks Union Pacific had reported that between October 2020 and October 2021, train thefts were up by 365%. Officials with the rail company had also sent the DA a letter calling the issue a “spiraling crisis,” and implored his office to hold criminals accountable. RELATED: ‘We’re Paying The Price As Consumers,’ Union Pacific Rep Says Of Increased Train Robberies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Shawn Smith Charged In Murder Of Brianna Kupfer Inside Hancock Park Furniture Store

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A homeless man suspected of fatally stabbing a 24-year-old UCLA grad student inside a Hancock Park furniture store was charged Friday with murder. (credit: B. Tapia) Shawn Laval Smith, 31, is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on the murder charge, which stems from the Jan. 13 killing of Brianna Kupfer. She was attacked while working alone inside the Croft House boutique furniture store in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue. The murder charge against Smith includes an allegation that he used a knife in the commission of the crime. Smith was arrested...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Two Killed, One Wounded In South Gate Shooting

SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) – Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Homicide Bureau are assisting the South Gate Police Department Saturday in their investigation of a double shooting in South Gate. Authorities arrived on scene just after 3:15 a.m. on Saturday morning to the parking lot of Leland R. Weaver Library on Tweedy Boulevard. They found one man fatally shot. They were then directed to a bar nearby, still on Tweedy Boulevard, where they found two additional shooting victims. One of those men was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The initial report suggests that an altercation occurred in the back parking lot of the bar, leading to the shooting. The South Gate Police Department investigation is ongoing, with the help of LA County Sheriff’s deputies. There was no information readily available on any suspects involved at the time of this report. Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
SOUTH GATE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS LA

Authorities Arrest Brittany Moore, Suspect Involved In String Of Retail Thefts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brittany Moore after she allegedly stole over $75,000 worth of Bath & Body Works items from numerous stores across Southern California. Moore was arrested in South Los Angeles off the 2800 block of 113th Street. Deputies allege that Moore is one suspect involved in a series of robberies at numerous Bath & Body Works stores in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties. While serving the search warrant, deputies found $6,100 worth of clothing and other items believed to be stolen from Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, Old Navy, Carter’s, Children’s Place, Claire’s and H&M. According to LASD, Moore has been arrested eight times for similar crimes and was on probation in Los Angeles and Orange Counties for theft. She is currently being held for violating her probation. Information on the other alleged suspects is unknown at this time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS2 Investigates: Thieves Strip Nearly 40 Catalytic Converters From City Vehicles In North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Nearly 40 vehicles were stripped of their costly catalytic converters at a city facility in North Hollywood, and it’s not the first time it’s happened. City vehicle facility in North Hollywood. Jan. 20, 2022 (CBSLA). The North Hollywood yard houses hundreds of city vehicles. A break-in over Christmas weekend turned into an unwanted present for taxpayers when 39 vehicles were stripped of their catalytic converters. The city estimates the placement cost to be around $74,000, though sources told CBSLA the total could be double that amount. City officials said thieves cut a hole in the back fence and were able...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

22-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Gardena

GARDENA (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday morning in Gardena, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 15100 block of Western Avenue, regarding a call of a stabbing victim in need of help, said Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department. Arriving paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Cuff said. The Gardena Police Department’s Detective Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call them at 310-217-9692.
GARDENA, CA
CBS LA

Body Discovered In Vehicle In Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE (CBSLA) – The California Highway Patrol is the scene of a body discovered in a vehicle on or near the northbound 101 Freeway at Silver Lake Boulevard. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the body.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Fraud#Luxury Car#Used Cars#Cbsla#Cbs2 News Investigative#Ferraris
CBS LA

Following Texas Hostage Episode, LA Authorities Reaffirm Synagogue Safety

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – After last weekend’s hostage standoff at a synagogue in Texas, local and federal authorities held a news conference Friday morning in Los Angeles to address safety concerns for local synagogues. “We affirm no person should ever fear for their life when entering a house of worship a sacristy ever,” said Rabbi Sharon Brous from IKAR, a Jewish community-based in Los Angeles. Officials from the LAPD, FBI and Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Federation of Greater L.A. hold a news conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2022. (CBSLA) The news conference at Temple Emanuel in Beverly Hills was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man Robbed Of Cell Phone, High-End Watch Near Roxbury Park In Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Police were searching for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Beverly Hills Tuesday. Beverly Hills Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of South Roxbury Drive, near Roxbury Park, at about 12:15 p.m. after receiving a call from a male victim who said he was approached by two armed suspects that robbed him of his cell phone and his high-end wristwatch, according to police. The suspects entered a white sedan and fled the scene following the robbery. No suspect description was immediately available. The man suffered a minor injury during the robbery, but was treated at the scene, according to the BHPD.   (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff: Gunman Shot At Man From Moving Car, Then Chased Him To Lancaster Gas Station To Shoot Him Again In The Head

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities are looking for a gunman who shot a driver in Lancaster, then chased him down at a gas station to shoot at him again in the head. (credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department) The shooting happened on Dec. 3 at about 3:10 a.m. when Jason Castillo was shot by another driver as he drove near Challenger Way and Avenue K in Lancaster. The wounded Castillo was able to drive to a Shell gas station and call 911, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say Castillo was laying on the ground, still on the phone with a...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

19-Year-Old Killed In Shooting Outside South LA Rec Center

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while standing outside a recreation center late Thursday night. “I heard like 5-6 shots but I never think that was happening in the park,” said neighbor Gabriela Aricmendi. The shooting occurred on the basketball court outside Trinity Recreation Center in the 2400 block of Trinity Street at about 10:45 p.m., according to Los Angeles police. “It was crazy cause that could’ve been me,” said Albert Pagan, who saw the victim at the court before the shooting. “If I would have stayed longer, it could have been me basically. It was scary knowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS LA

Haylee Grisham, Suspect In Death Of Off-Duty Officer, Appears In Court Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Haylee Grisham, 18, appeared in federal court for the first time Tuesday for charges connected to the murder of an off-duty police officer. She will be held without bail and is scheduled to return to federal court for her arraignment on Feb. 7. On Jan. 13, Grisham and three others were charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering which carries a potential death penalty and a minimum of life in federal prison without the possibility of parole.  An undated photo of Fernando Arroyos, an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was shot and killed in South L.A. on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 Men Wanted In Attack On Father And Son Leaving Mrs. Robinson’s Irish Pub In Toluca Lake

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed to identify and capture three men police say attacked a father and his adult son as they left a pub in the Toluca Lake area last summer. The incident happened Aug. 29, 2021, right around last call outside Mrs. Robinson’s Irish Pub, 10111 Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake. Police say two men, a father and his adult son, had just left the pub, when one of the suspects approached the younger man in an aggressive manner, apparently to start a fight. The father stepped in between his son and the suspect, who police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Federal Court Rules Closure Of Gun Shops At Start Of Pandemic Unconstitutional

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – A panel of judges from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that shutting down gun shops, as well as bars, restaurants, salons and a multitude of other outlets at the outset of the pandemic, was unconstitutional. Jan. 20, 2022 (CBSLA) “It’s a ruling that I think is the correct ruling,” said Jonathan Solomon. Solomon and his wife own Redstone Firearms in Burbank, a training, consulting and education firearms center. “When it came down to the pandemic, nonessential, essential, that whole thing was kind of convoluted. During the main portion of the pandemic, it’s absolutely important that people had the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Suspect ID’d As Shawn Laval Smith In Murder Of Brianna Kupfer, Hancock Park Furniture Store Employee Found Stabbed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities identified a man wanted in the last week’s murder of an employee at a furniture store in Hancock Park. Shawn Laval Smith Tuesday night, police identified the suspect as Shawn Laval Smith. He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Police say anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 911 immediately. Thanks to private donations, a $50,000 reward offered by the city for information leading to Smith’s arrest has risen to $250,000. “We will find this vicious criminal, we will arrest him and we will get him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police Offer Rewards For Information Leading To Arrests In Rash Of Jefferson Park Hit-And-Runs

JEFFERSON PARK (CBSLA) – Authorities are offering rewards in three separate hit-and-run cases that occurred in Jefferson Park, where one victim was killed and the others were hurt. Jan. 5 hit-and-run involving a silver SUV. (credit: LAPD) According to police, three people were victims of the hit-and-runs in only a week’s time at locations that were not far apart, and none of the driver’s bothered to stop. The first victim was hit January 5 by a silver SUV while walking her dog, though she was not seriously hurt. Then on January 7, a driver in a gray sedan hit a victim on a scooter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Man Charged With Murder Of 70-Year-Old County-USC Medical Center ER Nurse Sandra Shells

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was charged Tuesday with the murder of beloved County-USC Medical Center emergency room nurse Sandra Shells. Kerry Bell, 48, was charged Tuesday with the murder of 70-year-old Shells and is scheduled to be arraigned the same day. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said the loss of such a “valuable member of our community” was “tragic.” “Sandra Shells unselfishly dedicated her life to caring for others in their time of need,” Gascon said in a statement. Bell allegedly attacked Shells as she waited at a bus stop on Cesar Chavez Avenue and Vignes Street last Thursday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Woman Runs Down, Kills Man With Car In South El Monte, Injures Deputy, Then Leads Pursuit

SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A woman struck and killed a man and also injured a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy after running them down with a car in the parking lot of a South El Monte shopping center late Wednesday night before leading authorities on a pursuit. Jan. 19, 2022. (CBSLA) The driver and the man who was killed had been involved in a domestic dispute. The fatal collision occurred at 11:15 p.m. in the 9600 block of Garvey Avenue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department reports that deputies were patrolling the area when they witnessed a domestic dispute...
SOUTH EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

22-Year-Old Matthew Darwin, Missing From Santa Clarita Found, Authorities Say

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Authorities have located a  22-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday and had last been seen in Santa Clarita. Matthew Lewis Darwin had last been seen about 2 p.m. Sunday at his residence in the 26400 block of Woodstone Place, near the Santa Clara River, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Darwin was described as white, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 210 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He’d last been seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and rainbow shoes. Darwin was had been seen driving a silver 2005 Saturn Vue with the California license plate 5MBU547. *UPDATE* #LASD is Advising #Missing Person Matthew Lewis Darwin has been Located, #SantaClaritaLos Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit is advising Matthew Lewis Darwin has been located. Thank you for your help.https://t.co/3Xf4yQK8l9 pic.twitter.com/Uc0gCaVLDd — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 19, 2022 (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
92K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy