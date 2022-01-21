ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FBI Warrants Say Twin Cities Organization Claiming To Feed Children Instead Spent Money On Cars, Trips And Homes

By Adam Duxter
 1 day ago

Originally published Jan. 20, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Federal agents executed search warrants on more than a dozen properties connected to what FBI search warrants call an alleged pattern of deception, money laundering and fraud by a Minneapolis organization claiming to feed at-risk children.

The documents claim the organization Feeding Our Future had worked with dozens of individuals from across the Twin Cities to steal tens of millions of dollars from the federally funded USDA Summer Food Services Program and Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Feeding Our Future, founded in 2017, went from taking in $2.9 million in federal funding in 2019 to more than $197 million in 2021.

Documents detail how as the organization’s financial intake skyrocketed; the Minnesota Department of Education became increasingly skeptical. Eventually, MDE withheld certain funds, which led to Feeding Our Future filing suit in a Ramsey County courtroom — a lawsuit that is currently pending.

Documents claim MDE involved the FBI in April of 2021, under the suspicions Feeding Our Future was submitting fraudulent documents as well as reporting higher numbers of children getting assistance to get more funding.

According to the search warrants, tens of millions of dollars went to restaurants, after school programs and other advocates throughout the Twin Cities. In some cases, organizations getting funds through Feeding Our Future claimed to be feeding upwards of 5,000 children a day. Federal investigators note that Wayzata High School, the state’s largest, has an enrollment of just 3,600.

Federal investigators say almost none of this money was going towards feeding children. Rather, it was allegedly being laundered through shell organizations before being spent on cars, luxury properties and trips.

While no charges have been filed, more than a dozen organizations and individuals are named in the documents, some who had allegedly stolen millions from the federal funds.

Feeding Our Future executive director Aimee Bock did not respond to calls for comment Thursday evening.

While Bock has not been formally charged, court documents allege she received kickbacks totaling more than $300,000, while other involved parties had taken millions meant to feed children and invested the money in luxury cars and homes.

In a statement Thursday evening, MDE says it moved to end Feeding Our Future’s permanent agreements under the USDA programs immediately and has issued a “stop pay” order to halt all payments to Feeding our Future.

On Friday, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) called on Gov. Tim Walz to review the distribution of state and federal dollars.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg for fraud in federal COVID programs. Other states have seen billions in fraudulent unemployment claims, and Minnesota’s program is currently under investigation by the Legislative Auditor,” Daudt said.

Comments / 50

Del
19h ago

Judge who ruled to continue funding should be held as an accessory to these crimes. Such judicial activism needs to stop so scam programs like this stop!

Reply
24
Various Averages
19h ago

why stop payment on only half why not stop payment on all of it? from what the news said the names tell you it's Muslims or black people that got caught frauding yet another gov.agency.

Reply(4)
13
Sick of the spin
16h ago

just checked the staff.. .language spoken, overwhelmingly Somali , Arabic, Hindi, Spanish..draw your own conclusions. weren't the Somalis the ones who ran the daycare scam on the state for 200 million and the state did NOTHING.

Reply(2)
8
 

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate, New Cases Per Capita Appear To Be Leveling Off

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the state’s average positivity rate seemingly leveling off amid the omicron variant, Minnesota officials on Friday reported 11,828 new cases and 36 more deaths due to COVID-19. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,216,734, which includes 36,959 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 11,151 Minnesotans have died from the virus. The ongoing spike in the state’s rolling average positivity rate is showing signs of leveling off. It currently stands at 23.7% as of the latest reports, which still stands as the highest recorded positivity rate since the start...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

1 Injured In Uptown Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after an argument turned into a shooting in Uptown early Friday morning. According to police, officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South on the report of gunfire in the area, and a man who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a man inside Williams Pub and Peanut Bar with non-life threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. (credit: CBS) “Preliminary information indicates that a verbal altercation turned violent including gunfire,” police said. Several suspects fled the scene prior to the officers arriving, according to police. Crime scene investigators have processed the scene and gathered information. In a statement posted outside Williams, management wrote that the bar will be closed for the foreseeable future. “Just like many other Uptown businesses, Williams Pub & Peanut Bar will not be open to the public for an indefinite period of time while we take a much needed break,” the statement said. Patrons are advised to look for future re-opening information on the bar’s website.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brennon Sayers Pleads Guilty To Shooting 2 Men On Red Lake Reservation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a 21-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of assault after shooting two men last May on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Court documents say Brennon Allen James Sayers and his girlfriend were “arguing loudly” in a car in Ponemah on May 5, 2021. One man came out from a nearby residence to tell them to quiet down, and he began arguing with Sayers. As another man walked down the road near the confrontation, Sayers pulled out a gun and fired several shots at them, striking both. Sayers fled the scene, and was later found hours later at his mom’s home on the reservation. His sentencing is scheduled for mid-June.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Walz Spending Plan Includes $150 To $350 Checks Directly To Minnesota Households

Originally published Jan. 20, 2022 ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz wants to send 2.7 million Minnesota households a “Walz check” this year, thanks to a record-breaking surplus of state funds. The checks are part of his supplemental spending plan, earmarking money from a projected $7.7 billion surplus. Some single filers would qualify for $150 while married couples that make up to a certain amount would get $350. He also proposes $1,500 payments to frontline workers, and sparing unemployment insurance tax hikes for businesses. “It’s about making sure we’re lifting up those who are hurt hardest during the pandemic, and it’s making sure that there’s a long range vision about where Minnesota is going — and world economy — and we are well positioned to do that,” Walz said. There’s also money for caregivers and investments in higher eduction in the sweeping proposal. Republicans criticize the “Walz checks” as an election year gimmick.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

3 Shot, 1 Dead In Cedar-Riverside Area Of Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Minneapolis late Thursday evening. According to police, the shooting was reported on the 500 block of 15th Avenue South shortly before 11:30 p.m. The preliminary investigation has determined that someone in a vehicle opened fire on another vehicle, striking three people inside. When officers arrived, one victim was found on the street with several gunshot wounds, they were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was found nearby, on the 1600 block of South 4th Street. A man was found on the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South. Both had non-life threatening wounds, and have been taken to the hospital. Police believe those involved knew each other and this was a targeted shooting. Police are looking for surveillance video
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘We Can’t Live In A Cave The Rest Of Our Lives’: Restaurants, Attorney Speak Out About Lawsuit Against City Of Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven restaurants have joined forces in a joint lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis, arguing for the immediate repeal of the city’s vaccination or test requirement for those dining out. The plaintiffs listed on the suit include Smack Shack, Sneaky Pete’s, Jimmy John’s, Bunkers Music Bar & Grill, The Gay 90’s, Wild Greg’s Saloon, and Urban Forage. Minneapolis-based law firm Chestnut and Cambronne are representing the establishments. “When Jacob Frey’s ordinance came out, there was substantial consternation among the (restaurants),” said attorney Frank Rondoni. “They got together and contacted us and asked us to take action on their behalf.” Rondoni says...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty To Robbing 2 Speedway Gas Stations, Super 8 Hotel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man pleaded guilty Wednesday to armed robbery at two Speedway gas stations and a Super 8 Hotel last February. Keanu Ross, 30, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to three counts of aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery and one count of carrying and shooting a gun during a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota announced Thursday. According to court documents, Ross robbed a Speedway gas station in Columbia Heights at gunpoint on Feb. 4, stealing $140 in cash, lottery tickets and various tobacco products. He fled the scene in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘We Had No Idea’: Why Most St. Paul Diners Won’t Need To Prove COVID Vaccination Status

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Change is on the menu for many Twin Cities restaurants, with requirements starting Wednesday for customers to either have a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test. However, a little-known rule is adding to confusion for spots in St. Paul. Cecil’s Deli put a sign up in its doors informing customers of the new requirements. Evana Kvasnik’s family has owned Cecil’s for four generations. “A few people forgot [vaccine cards] and they ordered to-go instead, which I was really grateful for because we do need the support,” Kvasnik said. Mayor Melvin Carter’s executive order states that proof of either vaccination...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Community Policy