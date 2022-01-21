ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PTFE cutting jig #3DThursday #3DPrinting

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a quick design for cutting a 4mm OD PTFE tube to the 35mm length (typical I guess, for E3D V6 with BMG extruder)....

#3DPrinted Nikon F-Mount Extension Tubes

Tarekx published their design for 9mm and 10mm Nikon F mount extension tubs on Thingiverse:. I don’t want to pay nor wait for metal extension tubes. These are lightweight and so far I have tested both.
Plasma Generator – Version 2 #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Now with upgraded LED integration. From Udos3DWorld on Thingiverse:. After wolfkeeper released a second version of his awesome plasma generator, I immediately knew that I had to do a remix of this one, too, to have LEDs inside and light up the plasma tubes. I also created a version with a single large tube, but I like the four small tubes more.
TECHNOLOGY
Cat flap – Chattière #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Bond the 2 parts together with cyanocrylate. (Crazy glue/Gorilla glue or kind of). *My +15pounds cat fits the hole without any problem 😉. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4979520. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to...
PETS
CyberDump (fully 3D printable articulated 6-wheeler, with independent suspension) #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Jootoole imagines what a Tesla dump truck might look like. Via Thingiverse:. Articulated dump truck with independent suspension for all 6 wheels. Looks cool as a model for your desk, and is a fun toy/gadget. Has a satisfying squidgy-ness due to the suspension. Each wheel can move independently over undulations and obstacles. The model contains ONLY 3D printed parts.
CARS
Anemometer – wind signaling #3DThursday #3DPrinting

BHMarten shares: this great design for a Anemometer!. use M4 screw – 3x — use 608 -> 8227mm Ball Bearing – 2x download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4975134. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount...
TECHNOLOGY
Smart temperature control with a Raspberry Pi Pico #RaspberryPiPico #Python @Hackaday @veeb1337

Heat-o-matic is a proportional integral derivative (PID) controller that will be used to run a home-made precision heater. PID is a fancy way of saying that the code plays a game of ‘Warmer’, ‘Colder’ to get something to a particular value (in our example, a particular temperature). The internet is littered with examples of these things, so it is primarily a didactic exercise that will use a few bits of code we’ve previously developed, and hopefully it will make us a little smarter along the way.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Meeting Indicator Screen @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

At lot of us are still working from home. If that’s you, and you have zoom meetings all day, this might be a handy project that will let the people you live with know when you’re having a meeting! Here’s more from Rebecca Deprey via hackster.io:. With...
ELECTRONICS
Raspberry Pi Pico 200Khz Digital Oscilloscope #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Hello everyone, Oscilloscope is mandatory for every electronics student or hobbyist. Keeping the budget in mind, I suggest you use Mobile as an oscilloscope. But we can’t interface the signals directly to mobile phones. So here we are using Raspberry pi Pico as the brain of this project. The signal from Pico goes to Mobile through USB to get a decent waveform. Let’s make this project step by step.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
HackSpace Magazine Issue 51: Technology for Everybody – now out @HackSpaceMag @Raspberry_Pi

Human beings come in all shapes and sizes, all abilities and disabilities. So why should we have to fit in with technology, when technology can so easily be changed to suit us? That’s the key question that unites the projects in this issue. From joystick adaptations to prosthetic limbs, we take a look at the ways that open source hardware is making life better for millions of people.
ENGINEERING
Production PCB And Pogo Pins Produce A Clever Test Jig

[Hans Summers] runs a site qrp-labs.com, selling self-assembly kits mostly for radio gear and GPS applications, and had some production problems with his QCX-mini QRP transceiver kit. They were using an assembly house that had some problems with a sub-contractor going under during the pandemic, and the replacement service was somewhat below the expected level of quality, resulting in a significant number of SMT populated boards coming out non-functional. Obviously, not wanting to pass these on to customers as a debug problem, they set to work on an in-house QA test jig, to give them the confidence to ship kits again. The resulting functional test jig, (video, embedded below) takes a fairly interesting approach. Skip the video to 9:00 for the description of the test jig and detailed test descriptions.
ENGINEERING
Oooh our QT PY ESP32-S3 is up and running!

About a week ago we re-spun our ESP32-S2 QT Py into an ESP32-S3 version (the chips are very very similar but NOT drop in compatible!). we just got the PCBs in last night and threw one of these together. compared to the S2, the S3 adds a second core back, and adds BLE as well. while there is no arduino support yet, we do have preliminary CircuitPython support! good enough to test each pin, the analog inputs, i2c control of a display and even connect to wifi to grab some data. there’s still more to go but we’ve got the hardware in a state that’s good enough to try and order our first set of PCBs for assembly – video.
COMPUTERS
Making Cobblestone Roads for Models Using Styrofoam

There are a number of ways of creating cobblestone/brick roads for use in dioramas, game terrain, and for scale model display stands. These days, lots of hobbyists are using plastic patterned rollers that you can buy or 3D print and press the stone design into sheets of thin sytrofoam. In...
VISUAL ART
Understanding Switch Bounce (and How to Debounce)

Switch bounce, the multiple physical contacts that can occur as a switch is engaged and finally comes to rest (think of a bouncing ball), is an issue that every electronics circuit designer has to contend with. This Digi-Key video looks at switch bounce and why it occurs and some of...
COMPUTERS
3D Hangouts – Tusken Staff, TFT Feather and Floaty Ghost @eken @videopixil

3D Hangouts – Tusken Staff, TFT Feather and Floaty Ghost. This week @adafruit we’re 3D printing a prop from Star Wars Book of Boba. Prototyping a snap fit case for the TFT Feather with new Quantum Filament. Shop talk demo featuring new hydro dipping sheets with 3D printed parts. Timelapse this week goes to a floating ghost inspired by Boo from Mario Bros. It’s Lovely!
COMPUTER SCIENCE

