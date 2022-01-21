PTFE cutting jig #3DThursday #3DPrinting

About a week ago we re-spun our ESP32-S2 QT Py into an ESP32-S3 version (the chips are very very similar but NOT drop in compatible!). we just got the PCBs in last night and threw one of these together. compared to the S2, the S3 adds a second core back, and adds BLE as well. while there is no arduino support yet, we do have preliminary CircuitPython support! good enough to test each pin, the analog inputs, i2c control of a display and even connect to wifi to grab some data. there’s still more to go but we’ve got the hardware in a state that’s good enough to try and order our first set of PCBs for assembly – video.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO